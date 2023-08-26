Ethiopia Exploring Alternative Ports to Facilitate Ever Growing Import-Export Trade

Ethiopia has been searching for alternative ports that would help it facilitate the ever-growing import-export trade, according to the Ministry of Transport and Logistics.

Transport and Logistics State Minister Dhenge Boru told ENA that the nation which has a huge population with enhanced domestic productivity requires access to alternative ports to realize inclusive development.

Note that close to 97 percent of Ethiopia’s import and export trade has been passing through Djibouti Port for decades.

However, as Ethiopia’s economic growth has been gaining momentum the ministry is carrying out activities to explore alternative ports that can accommodate the growing demands in this sphere.

According to the state minister, Ethiopia cannot achieve development through this single port as economic growth and trade depends on efficient logistics and operation.

“Ethiopia is a large country with more than 120 million people and its economy is growing rapidly. At the same time, trade volume is growing steadily. Therefore, if we cannot get access to more ports, the current trade and production activity will double in a short period of time,” Dhenge elaborated.

He further noted that the existing export and import system that the country is using to operate the business does not fit the economy of a large country.

Almost the entire import-export activity of our country depends on the port of Djibouti, the stated minister said, adding that due to the current congestion of the port of Djibouti however the cost of port services, the time ships spend at the dock and the transit process are long.

Dhenge revealed that Ethiopia is therefore planning to use Berbera Port in Somaliland and Lamu Port in Kenya as part of its endeavors to access additional ports.

He added that following the recent visit of a delegation led by the Transport and Logistics Minister, Alemu Sime, a discussion was held with Kenyan stakeholders on ways of using the Lamu Port, which is under development.

The state minister pointed out that some seven projects, including railway and road infrastructure development, will be built on the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia-Transport (LAPSSET) grand infrastructure.

Moreover, Ethiopia is discharging its responsibility by completing the Ethio-Moyale Expressway.

In general, the nation has prioritized the modernization and expansion of its logistics system to ensure prosperity by accommodating the growing economy, he stated.

In this respect, diplomatic activities will be strengthened to further expand the use of the multiport, Dhenge said, stressing that “Ethiopia will be a big market destination as we are the largest country in the region. Beyond that, we are investing huge resources to make Ethiopia a center of logistics in the Horn of Africa.”