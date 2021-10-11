Faysal Tells Somalia Keep Your Hands Off Somaliland's Las Anod Expulsion

Somaliland authorities last week expelled over 700 people for security reasons.

The evictees arrived in several towns including Galkayo and Beledweyn where the local authorities temporarily resettled them.

Speaking to the media, the chairman of the UCID party said Somaliland leaders executed their responsibilities in accordance with the constitution.

“We were attacked in the 1960s, and we got recognition, we went astray, we came back. The Somaliland constitution says the citizens of Somaliland are the people who lived in the sixties and before. Let them know before they settle down,” said Warabe.