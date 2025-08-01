This article, “Foreign State Minister of Villa Somalia’s Recent Statement,” written by Engineer Abdi Ali Barkhad, criticizes a statement made by the Foreign State Minister of Villa Somalia (Somalia) claiming Somaliland is merely a region of Somalia and warning foreign nations against intervening in Somalia’s internal affairs.

Foreign State Minister of Villa-Somalia’s Recent Statement

By Eng. Abdi Ali Barkhad

In a recent press release circulated through various Qatari media outlets, the incompetent foreign state minister Ali Balcad, representing the beleaguered administration of Villa Somalia, made a bold and controversial assertion claiming that the Republic of Somaliland is merely a region of Somalia. In his statement, he further warned foreign nations against intervening in what he described as the internal affairs of Somalia. This declaration reflects a longstanding contention held by the federal government of Somalia, despite ongoing political and social complexities within the region.

In stark contrast, the government of Somaliland, which has diligently established itself as a sovereign entity with robust and operational governmental institutions over the past 34 years, firmly rejects these claims. Somaliland not only operates with a stable political framework, but it also manages essential services, holds regular elections, and maintains a significant degree of social order, distinctly separating itself from the instability often associated with the so-called federal states of Somalia.

We find it necessary to counter the unfounded claims made by Minister Balcad, who seems to be detached from the realities on the ground. It is important to emphasize that Somaliland has not been governed by any Somali administration during the entirety of this period, reinforcing its status as an independent region. Our commitment to self-governance, democracy, and the maintenance of peace highlights our determination to remain distinct from Somalia’s political turmoil. Somaliland’s history of development and governance stands as a testament to our resolve and aspiration for continued independence and self-determination.

The rhetoric from the Villa Somalia administration is not new; they have repeatedly made such declarations over the years. However, the government of the Republic of Somaliland and its citizens have chosen to remain indifferent to these statements, which we perceive as hollow words, similar to a song played without accompanying music. The international community is increasingly aware of the precarious status of Villa Somalia. Their governance is limited to a small geographical area, marred by ongoing violence and unrest.

The situation in Mogadishu is dire, with reports indicating that the local populace is often confined to their homes and offices, fearful of venturing out due to the lack of security and peace. In this context, it is apparent that the claims made by Villa Somalia are not reflective of the reality on the ground.

The ongoing issues within the government of Villa Somalia have exposed a troubling disregard for accountability, as its ministers consistently evade responsibility in the eyes of both the international community and the Somali populace. Instead of addressing the pressing internal challenges facing their administration, these officials have repeatedly redirected attention towards the Republic of Somaliland.

This strategy appears to be a calculated attempt to undermine the stability and legitimacy of Somaliland, a country that has successfully established a framework of peace, development, and democratic governance. As Somaliland flourishes independently, the actions of Villa Somalia raise concerns about their commitment to constructive dialogue and genuine stability in the region.

The nations that are orchestrating hostility in the region are primarily backed by Qatar, China, Egypt, and Turkey. These countries provide both military and financial support to various factions while simultaneously engaging in diplomatic efforts that pressure the Somaliland government. They have actively urged Somaliland not to establish any relationships with, nor grant maritime access to, our traditionally allied neighbor, the Ethiopian government. Despite these external pressures, the Ethiopian government seems to be seeking assistance in the wrong direction, facing significant challenges as it navigates this complex geopolitical landscape.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Somaliland is urged to release an official statement addressing both local and international journalists. This press release should not only focus on the specific issue at hand but should also shed light on the ongoing developments in the eastern region of Somaliland.

Furthermore, it is essential to highlight the recent interferences by Villa Somalia, which have been impacting the stability and governance of the region. By doing so, the ministry can ensure that accurate information is disseminated, promoting a better understanding of the complexities faced by Somaliland and encouraging informed discourse among media professionals.

About the Author

Engineer Abdi Ali Barkhad is a Consultant Somalilander, electrical engineer, political analyst, and writer known for his comprehensive commentary on the politics of the Horn of Africa and international relations. He has published numerous articles analyzing current policies in the region and is a staunch advocate for the cause of the Republic of Somaliland. He can be reached at: tra50526@gmail.com

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Saxafi Media.