WASHINGTON, D.C. — In a significant policy shift, the U.S. Congress has directed the State Department to formally explore enhanced relations with Somaliland, setting the stage for Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi “Irro’s” high-stakes visit to Washington later this year.

The directive, embedded within the Fiscal Year 2026 State and Foreign Operations appropriations bill (H.R. 4779), requires Secretary of State Marco Rubio to submit a comprehensive report to Congress within 120 days of the bill’s enactment. The report must outline “potential areas for improved United States engagement with Somaliland, including in security, diplomacy, trade, and development,” according to the House Appropriations Committee report.

A Concrete Step Towards Engagement

This legislative action moves beyond symbolic gestures, marking the first time Congress has formally mandated the executive branch to assess deepening ties with the Republic of Somaliland.

“The inclusion of Somaliland in official U.S. budgetary guidance is not symbolic—it reflects a concrete shift in how Washington views Somaliland as a reliable partner in the Horn of Africa,” stated Joshua Meservey, Senior Fellow at the Hudson Institute. “This directive compels the administration to seriously evaluate pathways for deeper security cooperation and potentially lays the groundwork for future diplomatic recognition.”

Congressional Momentum Builds for Recognition

The legislative push coincides with accelerating bipartisan efforts to redefine U.S. policy toward the Horn of Africa:

Strategic Assessment: The State Department report must identify concrete opportunities for cooperation, reflecting what one senior policy analyst called “a concrete shift in viewing Somaliland as a reliable partner” rather than a Somali breakaway region.

Recognition Bill: Congressman Scott Perry (R-PA) introduced the Republic of Somaliland Independence Act in June, formally urging U.S. recognition. The bill emphasizes Somaliland’s democratic credentials—six peaceful elections since 1991—and labels it “a responsible partner nation” compared to Somalia’s “unstable, conflict-ridden” capital.

Security Amendments: Proposed updates to the Somaliland Cooperation Act aim to counter Chinese influence and enhance counterterrorism intelligence sharing, directly addressing Beijing’s role in fomenting unrest in Somaliland’s Sool region.

Strategic Timing: President Irro’s Washington Visit

The Congressional mandate arrives as President Irro finalizes plans for a landmark visit to the U.S. capital. Meetings are expected with key administration officials and lawmakers, focusing on:

Security Cooperation: Potential U.S. access to the UAE-developed Port of Berbera for military/logistical purposes.

Critical Minerals: Collaboration on Somaliland’s untapped mineral resources.

Formalizing Ties: Pathways towards structured bilateral engagement.

“President Irro’s visit is pivotal,” said a senior Congressional aide familiar with the discussions, speaking on condition of anonymity. “The report directive signals Congress’s seriousness. Talks will focus on tangible cooperation that benefits both U.S. strategic interests and Somaliland’s stability.”

Rationale: Stability and Strategic Competition

Congressional support stems from Somaliland’s record of relative peace, democratic transitions, and functional institutions since restoring independence in 1991—starkly contrasting the fragility of its neighbor.

Furthermore, U.S. lawmakers increasingly view engagement through the lens of great-power competition:

Countering Rivals: Limiting Chinese and Russian influence in the critical Red Sea corridor.

Securing Trade Routes: Utilizing Berbera’s strategic location near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Counterterrorism: Enhancing regional security partnerships against groups like al-Shabaab.

“The UAE’s investment in Berbera creates a natural opportunity for U.S. logistics,” noted Cameron Hudson, Africa analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). “Congress recognizes Somaliland’s strategic value and is pushing the administration to move beyond the inertia of simply backing Mogadishu.”

Challenges and Next Steps

While a major step, the directive does not allocate specific funding nor imply imminent recognition. Significant hurdles remain:

Somalia’s Opposition: Mogadishu vehemently rejects Somaliland’s independence claims.

Regional Stability: Neighbors like Ethiopia and Djibouti carefully monitor developments.

Administration Caution: The State Department traditionally prioritizes Somalia’s territorial unity.

“The mandated report forces a structured interagency review,” the Congressional aide added. “Its findings will heavily influence whether President Irro’s visit yields symbolic talks or substantive agreements bringing Somaliland closer to its decades-long quest for international legitimacy.”

As President Irro finalizes his Washington agenda, Somaliland officials project confidence. Foreign Minister Abdirahman Dahir Adam praised Perry’s bill as “a critical step forward”, while regional experts note the State Department review could recalibrate three decades of U.S. policy in the Horn. With Congress demanding answers by December 2025, the stage is set for Irro to make his case directly to a Washington audience increasingly receptive to his message.

The eyes of the Horn of Africa now turn to Washington, awaiting both President Irro’s visit and the State Department’s consequential report.