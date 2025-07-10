This article discusses the complex geopolitical dynamics in the Horn of Africa, focusing on a meeting between the presidents of Somalia and Egypt and highlighting the roles of Ethiopia and Somaliland.

Geopolitical Dynamics in the Horn of Africa

By Eng. Abdi Ali Barkhad

In a significant diplomatic engagement held in Cairo, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Villa Somalia met with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt, culminating in the issuance of a joint communiqué that articulated their shared concerns regarding the escalating geopolitical complexities within the Horn of Africa. A key focus of their discussions was the contentious issue of Ethiopia’s possible access to maritime routes leading to the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. This topic has generated heightened geopolitical rivalries in the region, with implications that extend beyond mere national interests, influencing the broader stability of the Horn of Africa.

The communiqué also shed light on the increasingly precarious situation surrounding the Republic of Somaliland, which is actively pursuing international recognition as an independent entity. This endeavor introduces an additional layer of complexity to the already intricate political landscape of the Horn, where Somaliland has carved out a reputation for relative stability and governance, contrasting sharply with the prolonged strife and fragmentation that has plagued its neighbors. This juxtaposition raises critical questions about the legitimacy and viability of statehood in a region marked by historical conflicts.

However, amid these strategic narratives, it is essential to interrogate the moral and humanitarian imperatives guiding regional powers. Egypt, in particular, must engage in a profound introspection regarding its focus and priorities. The situation at the Rafah border crossing into Gaza is dire, as reports indicate that over 3,000 aid trucks brimming with crucial food and medical supplies remain stranded, just a short distance from communities enduring severe hardships due to siege conditions and aerial bombardments. With over 2 million women and children in Gaza lacking access to basic nutrition, it becomes imperative for Egypt to realign its priorities, placing humanitarian intervention at the forefront rather than being consumed by geopolitical maneuvering.

In stark contrast, Ethiopia’s role in the Horn of Africa has been characterized by a multifaceted and predominantly stabilizing influence. As a central regional actor, Ethiopia has played an essential part in combating the Al-Shabaab insurgency, recognized as one of the most significant threats to peace and security in East Africa. Ethiopia’s proactive collaboration with neighboring countries in security matters has made it an indispensable ally in the collective effort to forge a stable and peaceful regional environment.

Moreover, the deep-seated social and economic connections between Ethiopia and Somali communities in the region underscore an overarching vision for enhanced regional cooperation. Many thousands of Somali nationals reside within Ethiopian cities, actively engaging in commerce, education, and cultural exchange. Ethiopia’s inclusive policies, exemplified by the provision of Ethiopian passports to individuals hindered by the lack of international recognition for Somali documents, reflect a forward-thinking approach to cultivating interdependence within the region.

The Horn of Africa bears the heavy weight of intertwined conflicts and humanitarian crises. The emergence of proxy politics and zero-sum rivalries threatens to exacerbate an already precarious situation, potentially leading to further destabilization. Instead of escalating existing tensions, it is vital for regional leaders to direct their efforts toward promoting dialogue, mutual respect, and practical cooperation as a means of navigating the complexities at hand.

Ethiopia’s pragmatic and inclusive approach serves as a model that warrants emulation by other regional powers. Its focus on humanitarian support, integration, and collective security starkly contrasts with divisive geopolitical posturing. Ultimately, the long-term peace and prosperity of the Horn of Africa hinge not on opposition and isolation but rather on building partnerships, embracing visionary leadership, and sharing the responsibility for a harmonious coexistence.

About the Author

Engineer Abdi Ali Barkhad is a Consultant Somalilander, electrical engineer, political analyst, and writer known for his comprehensive commentary on the politics of the Horn of Africa and international relations. He has published numerous articles analyzing current policies in the region and is a staunch advocate for the cause of the Republic of Somaliland. He can be reached at: tra50526@gmail.com

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Saxafi Media.