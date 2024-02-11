Implementing Ethio-Somaliland MoU Crucial To Bolster Regional Development, Security: HPR Standing Committee Chair

The Ethiopian House of People’s Representatives (HPR) Peace and Foreign Relations Standing Committee Chairperson Dima Negewo said that implementing the Ethio-Somaliland MoU is important for the development and security of the region.

Highlighting the deeply intertwined histories and cultures of Ethiopia and Somalia, the chairperson noted that Ethiopia’s foreign policy prioritizes collaborative endeavors for mutual prosperity and resource utilization with its neighbors.

In this regard, Somalia, which has a long coastline in Africa, holds immense potential for shared development that benefits both Ethiopia and Somalia.

“The MoU facilitates access to the sea through the Somaliland port and a naval base, crucial not only for our progress but also regional security, “he noted.

According to him, this agreement will benefit the entire world, impacting global trade as the area is a hub for international trade.

“We, therefore, trust that other countries will offer their support and urge the Somali government to recognize the mutually beneficial collaboration.”

The chairperson of the standing committee elaborated that it is a long-term partnership agreement through a lease, and “we do not want to take any piece of land. So, we expect the Somali government to be part of the solution.”

Dima pointed out that the fate of both nations hinges on collaborative efforts.

Former Brigadier General Kasaye Chemeda also underscored that the Ethio-Somaliland Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would play a crucial role in bolstering regional development and security.

He added that Ethiopia should strengthen its peacekeeping commitment in neighboring Somalia.

Ethiopia should effectively discharge its peacekeeping mission in Somalia for the sake of the people of Somalia,” the former brigadier general said.

Ethiopia’s remarkable sacrifice in securing Somalia’s peace through peacekeeping initiatives is widely acknowledged.

He, however, cautioned against attempts to undermine the Ethio-Somaliland agreement, as this undermines Ethiopia’s regional security.