WorldRemitAds

IN THE GRIP OF THE MULLAH

A TALE OF ADVENTURE IN SOMALILAND

BY CAPTAIN F. S. BRERETON

Author of “One of the Fighting Scouts” “The Dragon of Pekin” “With Rifle and Bayonet” etc.

In The Grip Of The Mullah A Tale Of Adventure In SomalilandILLUSTRATED BY CHARLES M. SHELDON

NEW YORK
CHARLES SCRIBNER’S SONS
1903

Copyright, 1903, by
CHARLES SCRIBNER’S SONS

Published September 1903

THE CAXTON PRESS
New York City, U. S. A.

In The Grip Of The Mullah A Tale Of Adventure In Somaliland
THE LEADING MAN FELL TO THE DECK.

CONTENTS

CHAPTER
I.The Castaway
II.Off to Aden
III.The Gun-runners
IV.In Disguise
V.A Desperate Encounter
VI.On African Shores
VII.The “Mad” Mullah
VIII.Preparing to Advance
IX.Against Heavy Odds
X.Fighting the Tribesmen
XI.A March into the Desert
XII.In Touch with the Mullah
XIII.The White Prisoner
XIV.Hemmed in by the Enemy
XV.A Clever Ruse
XVI.The Last Daring Attempt
XVII.A Dash for Liberty
XVIII.In the Gold Mine
XIX.A Strategic Retreat
XX.Back to the Coast

ILLUSTRATIONS

SomlegalAds
The Leading Man Fell to the Deck
The Natives Crowded about Them with Threatening Gestures
Map of Somaliland
“Fire!” Shouted Jim. “Empty Your Rifles into Them!”
Jim Kept His Revolver Steadily Levelled
Jim Sprang upon the Man
The Warriors Had Halted upon the Path within a Few Paces of the Fugitives

 

CONTINUE READING ON THE NEXT PAGE >

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.