IN THE GRIP OF THE MULLAH
A TALE OF ADVENTURE IN SOMALILAND
BY CAPTAIN F. S. BRERETON
Author of “One of the Fighting Scouts” “The Dragon of Pekin” “With Rifle and Bayonet” etc.
ILLUSTRATED BY CHARLES M. SHELDON
NEW YORK
CHARLES SCRIBNER’S SONS
1903
Copyright, 1903, by
CHARLES SCRIBNER’S SONS
Published September 1903
THE CAXTON PRESS
New York City, U. S. A.
CONTENTS
ILLUSTRATIONS
