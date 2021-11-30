In this episode of GTI Insights, GTI Program Associate Marshall Reid and Intern Henry Walsh interview Ambassador Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud, the Chief Representative of the Republic of Somaliland Representative Office in Taiwan.
In a compelling interview, Dr. Hagi shares his thoughts on Taiwan and Somaliland’s growing relationship, Taiwan’s economic investments in the Horn of Africa, and opportunities for the two to help each other on the international stage.
