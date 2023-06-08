Learning Resource Network In Somaliland

Learning Resource Network – LRN’s International GCSE & AS/A-Level qualifications are taking place on Thursday 8th of June in Somaliland.
HARGEISA, SOMALILAND, June 8, 2023 – LRN’s International GCSE & AS/A-Level qualifications are taking place on Thursday 8th of June in Somaliland.
It is an opportunity for Somalilanders to gain British qualifications for the first time in Hargeisa.
Somaliland has attracted and caught the attention of the Learning Resource Network (LRN).
The event that took place in Ambassador Hotel was attended by leading dignitaries of Somaliland education, the Mayor of Hargeisa, and his team.
The Minister of Education, His Excellency Mr. Ahmed Mohamed Diriye, has reaffirmed his commitment and pledged continued progress.
LRN’s CEO, Dr. Muhammad Zohaib Tariq, said that it was a great pleasure and unforgettable experience to be in Somaliland and witness high stake qualifications taking place.
LRN has been recognized by the Somaliland Ministry of Education and Science.
LRN’s regional manager, Kaltun Abdillahi, is determined to work in partnership with stakeholders. This will pave the way for Somaliland students to progress further to higher education institutes globally.
Muhammad Tariq
Learning Resource Network
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
- The UNIQUE Case For The International Recognition Of Somaliland
- The World Can Learn From How Somaliland Overcame Militias
- Somaliland: The Little Country That Could By David Shinn
- Somaliland Is A Beacon Of Democracy In An Unstable Region
- Masuuliyiinta Xidh-Xidhan Iyo Dareemada Dhagarta Xambaarsan Ee Laga Soo Werinayo Dhinaca Madaxtooyada
- KOIGI: Acknowledge Somaliland To Cure Festering Wound On Africa