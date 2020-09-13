Mohamed Farah Claims Antrim Coast Half Marathon Win

The Somaliland-born and British runner Mohamed Farah missed out on a new British record but still proved his class to win the Antrim Coast Half Marathon.

The four-time Olympic champion followed up last week’s world record run in Brussels with another impressive display on Saturday morning.

Farah stretched clear in the closing stages of the race to claim victory in a time of one hour 31 seconds.

He finished 12 seconds ahead of Marc Scott, with Ben Connor a further 16 seconds back in third.

Belfast runner Stephen Scullion thrilled the home fans with a superb race in fourth, posting a new Northern Ireland record of 61:12.

And there was also a world’s best time with veteran Tommy Hughes beating the Over 60s record by four seconds (71:09).

It was a brilliant morning in Larne as the competitors enjoyed good running conditions.

Be the first to know – Follow us on @Saxafi

It was hoped Farah could eclipse his own British half marathon record of 59:32, but the Olympic legend had to settle for the win against a high-class field.

At the start it was Belfast runner Scullion who was at the head of proceedings alongside Farah.

The competitors went through the two-mile mark at around 9:35 as the ramped up the pace early on.

Some spectators lined the Larne town center streets as shop workers popped out to watch the competitors file through the three-mile marker.

As they reached the Glenarm Road it was Scullion who remained narrowly in front of a closely-knit bunch including Farah, Scott and Connor.

Through the four-mile mark the runners were clocking a 4:45 average mile, following what was the hardest section of the course featuring an uphill climb.

Approaching the Black Arch a group of four had stretched clear, with Farah leading Connor, Scott and Scullion.

The leaders passed halfway at 30:18 as they ramped up the pace, with the second part of the race promising an even faster times due to the downhill conditions.

The leading packed continued to switch position, with Scott forging to the front with Farah and Connor in close contention, and home favorite Scullion about four seconds behind.

The pace started to wind up with three miles remaining, and it was Scott who tried to press ahead with Olympic legend Farah keeping in close pursuit.

With 1km to go Farah made his move, easing clear of Scott, and he kept up the pace to claim the win.

Scott came in second in what was is first competitive half marathon, with Connor third.

Home favorite Scullion ran a brilliant race, posting a new Northern Ireland record with a time of 61:12.

Like this: Like Loading...