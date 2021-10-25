Liverpool and Egypt star Mohamed Salah has expressed his delight following his impressive hat-trick At Old Trafford on Sunday night but says it’s just three points at the end of the day.

Liverpool found themselves 2-0 up at the Old Trafford inside the first 15 minutes through Naby Keita and Diogo Jota, before Mohamed Salah then grabbed two goals before half-time, and then completed his hat-trick after the break.

The hat-trick increased Salah’s tally in the Premier League to 107 goals, overtaking former teammate and Ivorian legend Didier Drogba as the top African goalscorer in the competition in 87 fewer games.

Moreover, Salah became the first player to score an away Premier League hat-trick at Man United and the first to do so in all competitions after Ronaldo Nazário back in 2003.

Speaking to Sky Sports after his heroic performance, Salah said: “It’s great to win 5-0 away and we knew before the game it was going to be tough if we didn’t play our football.

“But we did that from the beginning. We had to give 100%, we needed to dominate the game and we did.

“From the beginning, we just tried to get the ball between the lines, keep the ball as much as we could and we did it.

“I’m always trying to give assists – the first goal I could have gone alone but I gave it to Naby! I’m always trying to give my best for the team to win, which is the most important thing.

“We won the Premier League two years ago and we know what it takes. Winning away at Man United is big but at the end of the day, it’s three points.

“From the beginning of the season we tried to win each game, we play for the title. A team like Liverpool – players and a manager like that – we play to win everything.”

“At half-time, we were talking in the dressing room, we said ‘we need to write history’. Keep going. Keep scoring goals. Chances like that will not come often.

“We knew before the game it was going to be tough if we didn’t dominate – which is what we did.”

