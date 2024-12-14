Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, the newly elected President of Somaliland, has announced his cabinet through Presidential Decree JSL/XM/WM/222-003/122024.
This landmark announcement heralds the beginning of a new era in leadership and governance, aimed at propelling Somaliland toward a more prosperous and sustainable future.
The new cabinet blends seasoned professionals with emerging leaders, ensuring a balance of experience and fresh perspectives to address the country’s pressing challenges. Below is the detailed composition of the new cabinet:
Ministers
- Mr. Abdalla Mohamed Arab (Sandheere) – Minister of Internal Security
- Mr. Xasan Axmed Ducaale (Macallin) – Minister of Local Governments and Urban Development
- Mr. Yoonis Axmed Yoonis Muhummad – Minister of Justice
- Mr. Cabdillaahi Xasan Aadan Cawaale – Minister of Finance and Economic Development
- Mr. Abdirahman Dahir Adan Bakaal – Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation
- Dr. Hussein Bashir Hersi Wahan – Minister of Health Development
- Mr. Hussein Ahmed Aydid Warsame – Minister of Public Works, Lands, and Housing
- Mr. Khadar Xuseen Cabdi Looge – Minister of Presidential Affairs
- Mr. Cali Jaamac Faarax (Buureed) – Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources
- Mr. Maxamed Yuusuf Cali Axmed (Ilkacase) – Minister of Defense
- Eng. Axmed Jaamac Barre Rooble – Minister of Energy and Minerals
- Ms. Kaltuun Sh Xasan Cabdi Madar – Minister of Planning and National Development
- Mr. Cismaan Ibraahim Nuur (Af-gaab) – Minister of Transport and Roads Development
- Prof. Ismaaciil Yuusuf Ducaale Guuleed – Minister of Education, Training, and Science
- Mr. Abubakar Cabdiraxmaan Good Wacays – Minister of Water Resources
- Ms. Milgo Maxamed Cilmi (Sambalooshe) – Minister of Labor, Social Affairs, and Family
- Mr. Maxamuud Cige Yuusuf – Minister of Agricultural Development
- Mr. Fu’aad Axmed Nuux Nuur – Minister of Aviation, Airspace, and Airport Development
- Mr. Axmed Yaasiin Sh Cali Ayaanle – Minister of Information, Awareness, and Culture
- Mr. Cabdillaahi Cismaan Jaamac (Geel-jire) – Minister of Environment and Climate Change
- Mr. Axmed Aw-daahir Xaaji Xasan – Minister of Parliamentary Relations and Constitutional Affairs
- Mr. Jamaal Maxamed Jaamac Axmed – Minister of Telecommunications and Technology
- Mr. Saleebaan Ducaale Xaaji Jaamac – Minister of Resettlement and Humanitarian Affairs
- Mr. Axmed Maxamed Faarax Coofle – Minister of Youth and Sports
- Mr. Cumar Shucayb Maxamed Cabsiiye – Minister of Livestock and Rural Development
- Sheikh Cabdillaahi Daahir Jaamac (Baashe) – Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments
- Mr. Cabdiraxmaan Xasan Nuur Furre – Minister of Commerce and Tourism
- Mr. Siciid Maxamed Buraale Carraale – Minister of Investment Promotion and Industry
State Ministers
- Mr. Maxamed Yuusuf Ibraahim Faacuul – State Minister of Education, Training, and Science
- Mr. Cabdirashiid Maxamed Axmed (Magaalo) – State Minister of Internal Security
- Mr. Ismaaciil Mawliid Cabdillaahi Xasan – State Minister of Finance and Economic Development
Deputy Ministers
- Mr. Mukhtaar Xaaji Muxummad Faarax – Deputy Minister of Agricultural Development
- Mr. Axmed Cumar Xaaji Cabdillaahi (Xamarji) – Deputy Minister of Local Governments and Urban Development
- Mr. Muuse Askar Guuleed Jaamac – Deputy Minister of Information, Awareness, and Culture
- Ms. Samsam Maxamed Saalax Yacniile – Deputy Minister of Health Development
- Mr. Jamaal Jaamac Xaamud Dhunkaal – Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments
- Mr. Cali Axmed Cabdi Cantar – Deputy Minister of Livestock and Rural Development
- Mr. Yuusuf Nuux Yuusuf (Tadhase) – Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports
- Mr. Maxamed Muuse Xaaji Cabdi (Galaydh) – Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Affairs, and Family
- Mr. Sharmaake Cabdi Muuse Maxamed – Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources
- Mr. Cabdiraxmaan Shide Bile Dharaar – Deputy Minister of Resettlement and Humanitarian Affairs
- Mr. Yuusuf Kayse Cabdillaahi Aadan – Deputy Minister of Aviation, Airspace, and Airport Development
- Dr. Maxamed Aw Daahir Ibraahin – Deputy Minister of Environment and Climate Change
- Eng. Maxamed Cilmi Xuseen (Huuno) – Deputy Minister of Investment Promotion and Industry
- Mr. Jawhar Siciid Warsame – Deputy Minister of Commerce and Tourism
- Eng. Maaliki Cabdi Xasan Xirsi – Deputy Minister of Telecommunications and Technology
- Mr. Maxamed Muuse Bucul Bookh – Deputy Minister of Parliamentary Relations and Constitutional Affairs
- Mr. Maxamed Cabdimaalik Axmed – Deputy Minister of Transport and Roads Development
President’s Vision for the New Government
In unveiling the cabinet, President Abdirahman emphasized his administration’s commitment to unity, transparency, and development. Key priorities outlined include economic growth, improved public services, youth empowerment, and the continued pursuit of international recognition for Somaliland.
Observers are optimistic that this diverse and capable team will effectively address national challenges and lead Somaliland toward a brighter future.