Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, the newly elected President of Somaliland, has announced his cabinet through Presidential Decree JSL/XM/WM/222-003/122024.

This landmark announcement heralds the beginning of a new era in leadership and governance, aimed at propelling Somaliland toward a more prosperous and sustainable future.

The new cabinet blends seasoned professionals with emerging leaders, ensuring a balance of experience and fresh perspectives to address the country’s pressing challenges. Below is the detailed composition of the new cabinet:

Ministers

Mr. Abdalla Mohamed Arab (Sandheere) – Minister of Internal Security Mr. Xasan Axmed Ducaale (Macallin) – Minister of Local Governments and Urban Development Mr. Yoonis Axmed Yoonis Muhummad – Minister of Justice Mr. Cabdillaahi Xasan Aadan Cawaale – Minister of Finance and Economic Development Mr. Abdirahman Dahir Adan Bakaal – Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Dr. Hussein Bashir Hersi Wahan – Minister of Health Development Mr. Hussein Ahmed Aydid Warsame – Minister of Public Works, Lands, and Housing Mr. Khadar Xuseen Cabdi Looge – Minister of Presidential Affairs Mr. Cali Jaamac Faarax (Buureed) – Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources Mr. Maxamed Yuusuf Cali Axmed (Ilkacase) – Minister of Defense Eng. Axmed Jaamac Barre Rooble – Minister of Energy and Minerals Ms. Kaltuun Sh Xasan Cabdi Madar – Minister of Planning and National Development Mr. Cismaan Ibraahim Nuur (Af-gaab) – Minister of Transport and Roads Development Prof. Ismaaciil Yuusuf Ducaale Guuleed – Minister of Education, Training, and Science Mr. Abubakar Cabdiraxmaan Good Wacays – Minister of Water Resources Ms. Milgo Maxamed Cilmi (Sambalooshe) – Minister of Labor, Social Affairs, and Family Mr. Maxamuud Cige Yuusuf – Minister of Agricultural Development Mr. Fu’aad Axmed Nuux Nuur – Minister of Aviation, Airspace, and Airport Development Mr. Axmed Yaasiin Sh Cali Ayaanle – Minister of Information, Awareness, and Culture Mr. Cabdillaahi Cismaan Jaamac (Geel-jire) – Minister of Environment and Climate Change Mr. Axmed Aw-daahir Xaaji Xasan – Minister of Parliamentary Relations and Constitutional Affairs Mr. Jamaal Maxamed Jaamac Axmed – Minister of Telecommunications and Technology Mr. Saleebaan Ducaale Xaaji Jaamac – Minister of Resettlement and Humanitarian Affairs Mr. Axmed Maxamed Faarax Coofle – Minister of Youth and Sports Mr. Cumar Shucayb Maxamed Cabsiiye – Minister of Livestock and Rural Development Sheikh Cabdillaahi Daahir Jaamac (Baashe) – Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments Mr. Cabdiraxmaan Xasan Nuur Furre – Minister of Commerce and Tourism Mr. Siciid Maxamed Buraale Carraale – Minister of Investment Promotion and Industry

State Ministers

Mr. Maxamed Yuusuf Ibraahim Faacuul – State Minister of Education, Training, and Science Mr. Cabdirashiid Maxamed Axmed (Magaalo) – State Minister of Internal Security Mr. Ismaaciil Mawliid Cabdillaahi Xasan – State Minister of Finance and Economic Development

Deputy Ministers

Mr. Mukhtaar Xaaji Muxummad Faarax – Deputy Minister of Agricultural Development Mr. Axmed Cumar Xaaji Cabdillaahi (Xamarji) – Deputy Minister of Local Governments and Urban Development Mr. Muuse Askar Guuleed Jaamac – Deputy Minister of Information, Awareness, and Culture Ms. Samsam Maxamed Saalax Yacniile – Deputy Minister of Health Development Mr. Jamaal Jaamac Xaamud Dhunkaal – Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments Mr. Cali Axmed Cabdi Cantar – Deputy Minister of Livestock and Rural Development Mr. Yuusuf Nuux Yuusuf (Tadhase) – Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mr. Maxamed Muuse Xaaji Cabdi (Galaydh) – Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Affairs, and Family Mr. Sharmaake Cabdi Muuse Maxamed – Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources Mr. Cabdiraxmaan Shide Bile Dharaar – Deputy Minister of Resettlement and Humanitarian Affairs Mr. Yuusuf Kayse Cabdillaahi Aadan – Deputy Minister of Aviation, Airspace, and Airport Development Dr. Maxamed Aw Daahir Ibraahin – Deputy Minister of Environment and Climate Change Eng. Maxamed Cilmi Xuseen (Huuno) – Deputy Minister of Investment Promotion and Industry Mr. Jawhar Siciid Warsame – Deputy Minister of Commerce and Tourism Eng. Maaliki Cabdi Xasan Xirsi – Deputy Minister of Telecommunications and Technology Mr. Maxamed Muuse Bucul Bookh – Deputy Minister of Parliamentary Relations and Constitutional Affairs Mr. Maxamed Cabdimaalik Axmed – Deputy Minister of Transport and Roads Development

President’s Vision for the New Government

In unveiling the cabinet, President Abdirahman emphasized his administration’s commitment to unity, transparency, and development. Key priorities outlined include economic growth, improved public services, youth empowerment, and the continued pursuit of international recognition for Somaliland.

Observers are optimistic that this diverse and capable team will effectively address national challenges and lead Somaliland toward a brighter future.