Somaliland’s President-elect Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi Irro, held significant diplomatic meetings today with representatives from the UK and Ethiopia, underscoring international recognition of Somaliland’s democratic process.

In his first meeting, Irro spoke with Ilyas Malik, the UK government’s representative to Somaliland, and deputy ambassador Christina Topell. They conveyed congratulations from the UK government and reaffirmed Britain’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with Somaliland.

Discussions focused on governance, economic development, and regional stability, with the UK delegation expressing support for Somaliland’s growth and collaborative initiatives.

Later, Irro met with Ethiopian Ambassador Teshoma Shunde Hamito, who brought congratulations from the Ethiopian government. Their discussion highlighted the strong ties between Somaliland and Ethiopia, particularly in regional security and trade.

Accompanied by vice president-elect Mohamed Ali Aw Abdi and WADANI Party general secretary Khadar Abdi, these meetings represent a significant advancement in Somaliland’s diplomatic relations. Both the UK and Ethiopia reiterated their support for Somaliland’s development and the importance of cooperation under Irro’s leadership.

As Irro prepares to assume office, these interactions emphasize Somaliland’s increasing role in regional and global diplomacy, setting the stage for future collaboration.