U.S. Congressman Chris Smith (R-NJ), senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Chair of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, issued the following statement on Somaliland’s successful presidential election:

“Congratulations to the people of Somaliland for once again conducting ‘free, fair, and credible’ elections and to President-elect Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi and the Waddani Party on their victory.

President Muse Bihi Abdi’s commitment to a peaceful transition of power helps demonstrate to the world that Somaliland remains an oasis of stability in a troubled region.

In addition to greater American engagement with Somaliland, it is my hope to see the new government maintain and expand its ties with Taiwan.

Taiwan’s engagement with Somaliland presents a good governance model for all of Africa—unlike so-called engagement by Communist China, which only leaves corruption and debt bondage in its wake. Both Somaliland and Taiwan are democracies which deserve greater recognition from the global community.”

Biography of Congressman Chris Smith

Elected in 1980, Chris Smith is a Republican representative for New Jersey’s Fourth Congressional District and is currently serving his 22nd term in the U.S. House of Representatives. He holds key positions, including being a senior member of the Foreign Affairs Committee and Chairman of the Global Health, Global Human Rights, and International Organizations Subcommittee.

Smith also co-chairs the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission and chairs the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, while serving as a Special Representative on Human Trafficking for the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly. He has previously chaired multiple congressional committees and subcommittees focused on various issues, including veterans’ affairs and human rights.

Smith has led several bipartisan caucuses on topics like Pro-life issues, autism, Alzheimer’s disease, human trafficking, and more. He is recognized as the top lawmaker in the House for authoring legislation, with 49 laws credited to him according to government records.

Notable achievements include:

Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000: A crucial law intended to combat modern slavery.

Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention and Protection Reauthorization Act: Authorized substantial funding for anti-trafficking efforts.

Iraq and Syria Genocide Relief and Accountability Act: Aimed at supporting victims of ISIS genocide.

Megan’s Law: Ensured notification when convicted sex offenders travel.

Stem Cell Therapeutic and Research Acts: Secured funding for ethical stem cell research.

Autism Collaboration, Accountability, Research, Education, and Support Act of 2019: Provided significant funding for autism-related research and support.

Smith has also authored numerous laws to assist veterans and enhance embassy security, and has been actively involved in promoting democracy and health care initiatives.

A native of New Jersey, Smith graduated from The College of New Jersey and has a background in business and organizational leadership within the pro-life community. He resides in Manchester with his wife, Marie.