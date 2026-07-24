Nigerian LNG Shipment Makes Historic Bab el-Mandeb Transit Amid Rising Houthi Red Sea Threats

A Nigerian LNG carrier has completed the first LNG transit through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in four months as Houthi threats disrupt Red Sea shipping and raise concerns over global energy trade

By Saxafi Media Staff

LAGOS / RED SEA — A liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier carrying Nigerian energy exports has become the first LNG vessel in four months to cross the strategically vital Bab el-Mandeb Strait, highlighting both the resilience and vulnerability of global energy trade amid renewed Houthi threats against Red Sea shipping.

The GASLOG SALEM, carrying a Nigerian LNG cargo, completed the transit after delivering its shipment to Bangladesh before continuing toward the Red Sea, according to a market impact report by S&P Global Commodities at Sea published on July 22, 2026.

The voyage marks a significant moment for Africa’s largest LNG exporter, but shipping analysts caution that the crossing does not indicate a full recovery of LNG traffic through one of the world’s most contested maritime corridors.

“Following discharge of a Nigerian cargo into Bangladesh, GASLOG SALEM proceeded toward the Red Sea after spending roughly a week off Sri Lanka,” S&P Global said.

A Rare LNG Transit Through a High-Risk Corridor

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and serves as a critical gateway between Europe, Asia and energy-producing regions.

The GASLOG SALEM’s passage represents the first LNG carrier transit through the waterway since March 2026, according to S&P Global data.

The vessel’s movement comes at a time when global shipping companies are reassessing risks across two major maritime chokepoints:

The Strait of Hormuz, threatened by escalating tensions involving Iran.

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait, facing renewed Houthi threats targeting Red Sea shipping.

Together, the two waterways are essential arteries for global energy supplies and international trade.

Analysts Warn Against Reading Too Much Into Single Voyage

Despite the successful crossing, S&P Global cautioned that one LNG shipment does not represent a broader return of commercial traffic through the corridor.

The company noted that the GASLOG SALEM’s journey appeared unrelated to Saudi LNG exports and was therefore less directly exposed to the latest Houthi threats against Saudi Red Sea ports.

Shipping analysts say many operators remain reluctant to send vessels through the region until security conditions improve.

Bab el-Mandeb Traffic Drops Sharply

The LNG transit occurred as overall shipping activity through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait declined sharply following new Houthi threats.

According to S&P Global, vessel crossings fell to 29 on July 21, down from 41 the previous day—a decrease of nearly 30 percent.

Tanker movements experienced the largest decline, dropping from 16 crossings to seven.

The data represents the first significant market response following the Houthis’ July 20 announcement warning of a maritime embargo targeting Saudi ports in the Red Sea.

Shipowners Reassess Saudi Red Sea Routes

Several vessels departing Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu oil terminal reportedly changed course or slowed operations as shipping companies evaluated the risks of entering the southern Red Sea.

The development highlights Saudi Arabia’s growing reliance on Red Sea export infrastructure after rising tensions around the Strait of Hormuz.

S&P Global warned that disruption to the Bab el-Mandeb route could force Asia-bound oil cargoes to take longer alternative routes, increasing:

Voyage distances.

Shipping costs.

Tanker demand.

Insurance expenses.

Nigeria’s Energy Trade Faces New Challenges

For Nigeria, the transit underscores the importance of secure international shipping routes for maintaining LNG exports, a major source of foreign currency earnings.

Nigeria is Africa’s largest LNG exporter and relies heavily on global maritime networks to deliver energy supplies to international markets.

Continued instability in major shipping corridors could raise transportation costs and insurance premiums, even as global demand for alternative energy sources remains strong.

Red Sea Security Becomes Global Energy Concern

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait has become increasingly central to global economic concerns as attacks and threats targeting commercial vessels reshape shipping patterns.

While the GASLOG SALEM demonstrated that LNG traffic remains possible, analysts say the broader question is whether international shipping can safely return to regular operations through the corridor.

The answer may depend on whether regional security tensions ease—or whether the Red Sea becomes another major flashpoint affecting global energy markets.