By Addisalem Mulat

Since the dawn of history, Egypt has been interfering in Ethiopia’s internal affairs at various points in time. As there is nothing that makes Egypt happier than driving Ethiopia into unfamiliar waters and delving into unexplored realms, the country has been working around the clock to drag through the mire the reputation of Ethiopia and the positive moves unfolding in various regions of the country.

It is important to highlight that since the laying of the cornerstone for the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Egypt has been working around the clock to interfere in the internal affairs of the country and expressing its disappointment in various ways in the face of Ethiopia’s stance on fair and equitable water use on the Nile River.

In the present circumstance, failing to learn from its past mistake, Egypt has sustained expressing its disappointment on the heels of the singing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ethiopia and Somaliland on the topic of access to seaport.

In actual fact, Ethiopia, with a population of more than 120 million has no access to seaport which enables the country to smooth the path of its import and export procedures, grow its economy, and other related aspects. To everyone’s dismay, aside from fanning the flames of hatred and animosity between Ethiopia and Somaliland, Egypt has continued badmouthing the recently signed deal.

Somaliland vowed to continue defying and counter-fighting the ongoing smear campaign by what it calls ‘arch and historical adversaries’ to fracture the glowing ties between Addis Ababa and Hargeisa. The all-weather Comradery between the two neighbors will get more boosts devoid of external meddling, said recently the Somaliland Ministry of Information in an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald.

Since the signing of the Ethiopia-Somaliland sea deal, some external entities tried to besmirch the very intent of the agreement and bewilder the international community with coordinated propaganda, Director General at the Ministry, Mustafe said “Some Arabian entities that have issues with Ethiopia on the Nile are trying to use us as a weapon to attack our brothers in need. But surely, Somaliland cannot serve as a bullet to hit Ethiopia,

We believe Ethiopia is the second country for Somalilanders. Ethiopia was there by our side when we were being subjugated and chased by a dictatorial rule. Somaliland people faced persecution elsewhere. Ethiopia was the only country that hosted fleeing Somalilanders and treated them well when they were killed and tortured by Mohammed Siad Barre.

Somaliland cannot conspire against their second nation. Ethiopia is where they can go and get refuge during turbulent times. It is clear that many Somaliland communities live in Ethiopia and there is also a large population of Ethiopian origin, he added.

Somaliland has the full right and ability to decide its fate without any external involvement. It is also countering the smearing propaganda campaigns waged by some entities through aggressive communication work. Ethiopia’s well-being and security are beneficial to Somaliland, as to him.

To fend off the ongoing acts of meddling and defamatory propaganda, Somaliland media tries to explore Ethiopian media and align their agenda accordingly. Some entities have also tried to cast doubt on the deal saying it is all rhetoric but currently lawmakers are working on the deal and will announce the progress in due time.

Albeit Ethiopia at different points in time pulled out all the stops to familiarize the wider international community with the honest truth surfacing in every corner of the county, Egypt has kept on bewildering the global community with barefaced lie time and again.

In a similar way, at the current stage, it has continued as always hoodwinking the worldwide community with hoax news, with a focus on winning the hearts and minds of the global community and accomplishing their hidden agenda going behind closed curtains.

Following the illegal moves of Egypt with regard to the issue, high government officials from Ethiopia and Somaliland have been tossing around scores of ideas against its evil acts which do not reflect the existing circumstances on the ground.

Though Ethiopia has been working around the clock for changing the lives of its people, its economic growth as well as catapulting development, Egypt has persisted engaging in smear campaign against the positive moves of Ethiopia and Somaliland in relation to the pact. Blinded by hatred, Egypt has kept on misleading the international community with erroneous and disingenuous information throwing cold water on unvarnished truth.

Instead of giving priority to oiling the wheels of diplomatic efforts among the Horn of Africa, Egypt has sustained causing animosity among the people of the region and beating the drums of war. No matter what happened, Egypt cannot accomplish its hidden agenda going behind closed curtains and in a secretive manner.

Somaliland is not just dedicated but unwavering in its commitment to implement the sea access deal it entered with Ethiopia in recent times, reiterated Mohamed Hussien Jama Rambo, member of the Somaliland House of Parliament. In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, the MP slammed external intervention while vowing that Hargeisa will not bow down to any pressures.

“We are accustomed to pressure from entities that do not appreciate our development. Yet, we resist these pressures, demonstrating our resilience. We honor agreements. Somaliland will not bow down to any pressure.”

Commenting on the statements of some entities like the Arab League, he said that the agreement between Somaliland and Ethiopia does not concern the Arab League, and they should not waste their time on such issues. Previously, Somalia objected to Somaliland’s deals with DP World and the U.S., but the objection did not work. It did not impact how these deals were implemented, he added.

Speaking of the reaction of the Somaliland public, he said that Somaliland people are happy with the agreement. They welcomed it and expressed joy. Somalilanders are ready for business and are committed to engaging with their neighbors closely to ensure integration. That is enshrined in the constitution.

Notwithstanding the fact that a lot has been said with respect to the seaport access deal, Ethiopia has sustained, as usual, bringing the wider international community into the light with the existing reality on the ground giving the cold shoulder to some groups working in close collaboration with Egypt with a view to blemishing the image of the country and attaining their hidden agenda.

Though Egypt has engaged itself involved in various conspiracies to weaken Ethiopia in various aspects of development activities, bringing about its intended target is turning out to be a wild goose chase and an insurmountable obstacle.

In an exclusive interview with the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), Ethiopian Ambassador to Israel Tesfaye Yetayeh in the recent past said that Egypt’s pushing of Somalia to take aggressive measures against Ethiopia aims to deviate the internal pressure. Some Egyptian officials are also attempting to capitalize on Ethiopia’s justified port deal with Somaliland to incite war against the former and to regain public support.

“Those actors are pretending to be patriots and to garner overwhelming public support in their internal politics. Ethiopia has been calling all countries for integration and collaboration, not for war.

The African Union (AU), which has a prime mandate in mediating disputes, has also recommended regional discussion and bilateral resolutions and made a remarkable gesture. But, the Arab League, which has no mandate on the region, is releasing unimportant and inconsequential statements that only target to harm Ethiopia, he remarked.

Sharing the above rationale, Ethiopian Ambassador to South Sudan Nebil Mahdi also underlined Ethiopia’s access to sea demand is unavoidable. The population of Ethiopia is surging and will hit 150 million in the near future. So, it is clear that having access to the sea will no longer be avoidable.”

“Ethiopians have a long history of repelling external pressures. “There must be no difference on national issues. We need to learn from countries that are defending their common interests while they are in political and internal disputes.”

There may be polarized political views among people and political parties. However, Ethiopians need to unite themselves to make their national interests come true. If not, the country could not ensure the development it aspires for long.

Ethiopia’s desire is taking the country to a new height; it has continued working in close collaboration with its neighbors in various aspects of development activities is to grow together without causing any harm to any downstream nations.

No matter what naysayers say, Ethiopia and Somaliland will not abstain from attaining the intended target down the road and taking the Horn region to new heights in the shortest possible time.