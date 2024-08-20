This Podcast titled “Will Somaliland Get International Recognition?” explores the complex political situation surrounding Somaliland and its quest for international recognition.

Somaliland, formerly the British Somaliland Protectorate, became independent from the UK in 1960. It was recognized as a de jure state by 35 nations. A union with Italian Somaliland was proposed but never ratified. After 31 years of annexation, Somaliland regained sovereignty in 1991. Since then, it has functioned as a stable and self-governing entity, complete with its own currency, government institutions, and multi-party democracy. Despite these developments, it has not received official recognition from any country, including Somalia, which still considers Somaliland part of its territory.

A significant development occurred on January 1st when Ethiopia and Somaliland signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This agreement involves Somaliland leasing a port and coastline to Ethiopia, with Ethiopia pledging to be the first country to formally recognize Somaliland’s independence.

This deal sent shockwaves throughout the Horn of Africa. Somaliland is in the north of Somalia, with a long coastline on the Gulf of Aden and bordering Ethiopia and Djibouti. Ethiopia, being landlocked, seeks access to the sea to bolster its economic growth, while Somaliland aims to leverage this recognition for broader international engagement and support.

The MoU has sparked reactions from neighboring countries and beyond. Somalia has strongly opposed the agreement, viewing it as a threat to its territorial integrity and fearing it might set a precedent for other recognitions of Somaliland. Neighboring Djibouti, which relies on its own port for economic reasons, has also expressed concern. Regional powers such as Kenya have attempted to mediate, while Turkey and Egypt have shown interest in the broader geopolitical implications of the agreement.

The MoU was a bombshell because there were no earlier indications of its conclusion. So, when it was signed on January 1, nobody was expecting it

The future of the MoU and the potential for formal recognition of Somaliland remain uncertain. The secrecy surrounding the MoU’s details and the ongoing regional tensions add layers of complexity to the situation. International responses, including those from the United States and Western powers, generally emphasize the need for negotiated solutions between Somaliland and Somalia, rather than unilateral actions that might destabilize the region further. The next steps will likely hinge on upcoming negotiations and the broader geopolitical dynamics in the Horn of Africa.

Joining me from Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland, is Guleid Ahmed Jama, a lawyer and researcher. We kick off by discussing Somaliland’s unique history before having a long conversation about this Ethiopia deal and what comes next.

Global Dispatches

Global Dispatches is the longest-running global affairs podcast, which was named by The Guardian as one of 27 “podcasts to make you smarter,” alongside shows like Planet Money and This American Life.