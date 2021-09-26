Salah Records 3 New Historical Figures With 100th Premier League Goal

Mohamed Salah became the fastest Liverpool player ever to reach the 100th premier league goal on Saturday as he put his side ahead against Brentford.

Mohamed Salah reached 100th Premier League Goal in record time for Liverpool in Saturday’s clash at Brentford.

Prolific Egypt forward brought up a century of Premier League goals in the win at Leeds United this month, becoming the 30th player to reach the landmark.

Two of those goals came in his time at Chelsea, but Salah now has a three-figure haul in the competition for the Reds after firing them into a 2-1 lead against the Bees, who subsequently equalized through Vitaly Janelt.

A VAR decision went in Salah’s favor after he was initially given offside when converting Fabinho’s excellent pass in the 54th minute.

The former Roma and Chelsea man reached the 100th Premier League Goal in his 151st Premier League game for Liverpool to set the club record, getting there in one match fewer than it took the great Roger Hunt to achieve the feat.

Salah’s strike against Thomas Frank’s side took his tally for the season to six goals in all competitions and was his fifth in the Premier League.

It was a case of more capital gains for Salah, who matched Steven Gerrard’s Reds record of 13 Premier League goals in London.

A two-time Golden Boot winner in England, Salah’s tally of 32 goals during his maiden campaign at Anfield remains a record for a Premier League season spanning 38 matches.

He was on target in 24 games of that 2017-18 campaign – another record – while also outscoring three teams; the first player to do so.

King Mohamed Salah has scored against 26 of the 27 clubs he has faced in the Premier League, and Swansea City are the only team not to score against the Egyptian Pharaoh.

Salah also became Liverpool’s 10th outright leading scorer after taking his tally to 131 goals, surpassing Sam Raybould (130 goals).

When scoring against Norwich City last month, Salah also became the first Premier League player to find the net on the opening day of five successive seasons.

Salah also moved joint top of the Premier League’s top scorers list with five goals, on level with West Ham’s Michail Antonio and Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy.

