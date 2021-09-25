Egypt forward Mohamed Salah has now entered Liverpool‘s top 10 all-time goalscorers list.

The No.11’s strike against Brentford on Saturday was his 131st since joining the Reds in 2017, lifting him above Sam Raybould into outright 10th in the ranking of most prolific players in club history.

Salah’s feat was achieved on his 210th appearance for Liverpool.

To date, the Egyptian’s total includes 100 strikes in the Premier League, 27 in the Champions League, and four in the FA Cup.

Seventeen of his tally have been converted from the penalty spot, while West Ham United are the side Salah has scored most against with nine.

Liverpool’s all-time top 10 goalscorers

1 – Ian Rush – 346 goals

2 – Roger Hunt – 285 goals

3 – Gordon Hodgson – 241 goals

4 – Billy Liddell – 228 goals

5 – Steven Gerrard – 186 goals

6 – Robbie Fowler – 183 goals

7 – Kenny Dalglish – 172 goals

8 – Michael Owen – 158 goals

9 – Harry Chambers – 151 goals

10 – Mohamed Salah – 131* goals

