Mohamed Salah won the Premier League Golden Boot after scoring in Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over Wolves in the final game of the season on Sunday.

The Egyptian wizard put Liverpool 2-1 up six minutes from time with a trademark poacher’s effort to end the season on a high, even though the Reds lost the title to Manchester City, who came from two goals down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 in a thrilling contest.

Salah, who came on as a second-half substitute, finished as the elite competition’s joint top scorer with 23 goals, on a level with Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min from 35 appearances, earning him the trophy for the third time in his Reds career.

Son had briefly threatened to overtake Salah when he scored a quick-fire double as Tottenham demolished Norwich City 5-0.

However, Salah made the most of a rebound to slot home at the far post following a goal-mouth scramble to go level with Son on top of the scoring chart.

The 29-year-old has scored 31 times in all competitions with one game remaining and was recently voted the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year.

Salah also ended the campaign with 13 assists, which saw him secure the Premier League’s Playmaker award in a double for the forward.

In that ranking, he finished one ahead of teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Salah, who joined Liverpool from AS Roma in the summer of 2017, also won the Premier League Golden Boot in 2018 and 2019.