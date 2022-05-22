Price Of Oil | VICE News’ Hind Hassan travels to Somaliland to investigate the shadowy supply chain for frankincense, one of the world’s oldest traded commodities used in the growing market for essential oils.

Help keep VICE News’ fearless reporting free for millions by making a one-time or ongoing contribution here. – https://vice.com/contribute

Subscribe to VICE News here: http://bit.ly/Subscribe-to-VICE-News

Check out VICE News for more: http://vicenews.com

Follow VICE News here:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vicenews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/vicenews

Tumblr: http://vicenews.tumblr.com/

Instagram: http://instagram.com/vicenews

More videos from the VICE network: https://www.fb.com/vicevideo