Price Of Oil | VICE News’ Hind Hassan travels to Somaliland to investigate the shadowy supply chain for frankincense, one of the world’s oldest traded commodities used in the growing market for essential oils.
Help keep VICE News’ fearless reporting free for millions by making a one-time or ongoing contribution here. – https://vice.com/contribute
Subscribe to VICE News here: http://bit.ly/Subscribe-to-VICE-News
Check out VICE News for more: http://vicenews.com
Follow VICE News here:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vicenews
Twitter: https://twitter.com/vicenews
Tumblr: http://vicenews.tumblr.com/
Instagram: http://instagram.com/vicenews
More videos from the VICE network: https://www.fb.com/vicevideo
- The UNIQUE Case For The International Recognition Of The Republic Of Somaliland
- Somaliland: The Little Country That Could By David Shinn
- The World Can Learn From How Somaliland Overcame Militias
- Masuuliyiinta Xidh-Xidhan Iyo Dareemada Dhagarta Xambaarsan Ee Laga Soo Werinayo Dhinaca Madaxtooyada
- Somaliland Declaration On The Origin Of African Borders
- Somaliland Is A Beacon Of Democracy In An Unstable Region