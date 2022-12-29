The purpose of this chapter is to understand why Somaliland, the northwest region of Somalia that seceded in 1991, is still unrecognized as an independent state, despite its relatively high level of stability in comparison to the rest of Somalia. More specifically, this chapter attempts to explain why the United States, whose role was central in the independence of Eritrea (the neighboring state), has been opposed to Somaliland’s secession for almost twenty years.

BOOK CHAPTER

Somaliland: A Non-Recognized Independent State

Jonathan Paquin

Description of the Book

By examining several cases of U.S. management of secessionist crises in the Balkans and Africa, Jonathan Paquin shows that American foreign policy occasionally recognizes break-away states if it believes that supporting them will help re-establish regional stability. Analyzing examples of such situations reveals that even though US policy apparently favors stable international borders, Washington’s primary concern is not to maintain the status quo but rather to seek stability. An illuminating study of foreign policy, A Stability-Seeking Power will have broad implications for understanding U.S. involvement in international affairs, and assessing the security concerns that secessionist conflicts raise.

Chapter 7 – Somaliland: A Non-Recognized Independent State (pp. 152-170)

In this chapter

Introduction

Historical Background

The Emergence of the SNM

The Rise of Pro-Secessionist Sentiment

The American Reaction

Awaiting The Formation Of A Somalian Government

Degeneration into Chaos, 1992-96

The Elders at the Center of Somaliland’s Conflict Resolution Process

From internal Strife to growing stability (1997-2005)

Somaliland’s External Stability

The constancy of U.S. Policy

Reasons for the U.S. refusal to recognize Somaliland

The Somalia Aversion

Within The U.S. Executive “Black Box”

The Ethnic-Politics Argument

Business Interests

Conclusion

Introduction

The purpose of this chapter is to understand why Somaliland, the northwest region of Somalia that seceded in 1991, is still unrecognized as an independent state, despite its relatively high level of stability in comparison to the rest of Somalia. More specifically, this chapter attempts to explain why the United States, whose role was central in the independence of Eritrea (the neighboring state), has been opposed to Somaliland’s secession for almost twenty years.

I argue that until 1997, the United States did not seriously raise the issue of Somaliland's recognition because, like the rest of Somalia, it was unstable. Since 1997, however, Somaliland has experienced a period of uninterrupted stability and democratization. Its government has developed a dynamic economy and created functional democratic institutions, and it now has most of the attributes of statehood. It has its own passport, national currency, flag, and license plates. Meanwhile, the rest of Somalia has undergone war and chaos and has been without an effective government since 1991. Yet despite Somaliland's achievements, which have been made without any foreign assistance, it is worth noting, the United States remains opposed to its secession. If we follow the assumptions of the stability-seeking argument, the United States should now recognize Somaliland in order to promote regional stability in this turmoiled region of Africa, but it does not do so. Why?

Somaliland represents an exceptional case. The failure of the U.S. assault mission in Mogadishu in October 1993, during which eighteen U.S. Army Rangers were killed, partly explains why Washington has still not granted recognition to Somaliland, despite its fulfillment of most of the stability indicators of the stability-seeking model. Since the failed military operation of 1993, a “Somalia aversion” has affected the conduct of the U.S. policy toward Somalia and Somaliland. The American government has refrained from being involved in the Somalian quagmire, and the State Department does not see how it could be beneficial to be involved in one way or another. Thus, the U.S. casualties in Mogadishu are causally relevant in the explanation of the U.S. attitude toward Somaliland and partially undermine the predictive nature of the stability argument.

Before I go any further, the time frame of this chapter must be delimited, since the Somaliland secessionist issue is still underway. The scope of the analysis here is limited to the 1991-2005 period and does not include recent developments such as the overthrow of the Transitional Government of Somalia by Islamic extremists in 2006.

Historical Background

After more than sixty years as a British colony (1897-1960), British Somaliland (currently Somaliland) declared its independence from England on 26 June 1960 and was recognized by thirty-five states, including the United States. British Somaliland joined with Italian Somaliland (currently Somalia) five days later to form the Republic of Somalia, in order to pursue the dream of uniting all the Somali people within one state. Although the two Somalilands had different colonial pasts, their union was looked upon as a great prospect for political stability, since the new Republic of Somalia was the only state in Africa that was ethnically, linguistically, and religiously homogeneous.

Despite their common attributes, the two former colonies failed to develop a sense of nationhood. They had very different economies, unique colonial experiences, and different institutions. Moreover, political parties were based on clan loyalties, which emphasized regional interests and divided the North and the South. These discrepancies led British and Italian Somaliland to disagree on the terms of the Act of Union, and the new President of Somalia, Aden Abdulla Osman, decided to unilaterally authorize unification through a political decree that established a unitary state. The Act of Union thus never obtained the consent of politicians from former British Somaliland, and no official international treaty on the union was ever signed between the two states.

Furthermore, Somalilanders opposed the adoption of Somalia’s constitution, because the document was seen as reflective of Southern thinking and Italian values. Nevertheless, the constitution was adopted because the large majority of the population in former Italian Somalia (which represented two-thirds of the total population of Somalia) voted in favor of it. The Somalia experiment, therefore, started off on the wrong foot and suffered from a deficit of legitimacy.

A military coup, orchestrated in 1969 by Somalia's chief of the armed forces Siyad Barre, drastically transformed Somalia's political landscape. The constitution and the assembly of the Republic were suspended, private industries were nationalized, and the new military regime established a socialist state with the support of the Soviet Union. In the second half of the 1970s, Siyad Barre pursued an aggressive foreign policy that aimed to unite all the Somali people living in Ethiopia, Djibouti, and Kenya into a Greater Somalia. The first action undertaken by Barre was to invade Ethiopia's Ogaden region in 1977, which caused his regime to lose the support of the Soviet Union in favor of Ethiopia. This event eventually compelled Barre to withdraw his troops from Ethiopia and to carry out a major political realignment. In 1978, following the war with Ethiopia, Somalia requested U.S. economic and military assistance, and soon the Americans became the most important provider of foreign aid to Somalia. In exchange, the United States obtained the right to use naval and military facilities in the port of Berbera, located in Somaliland, which had previously been used by the Soviets.

The U.S. support of Somalia was purely pragmatic and must be viewed through the lens of Cold War politics. As former assistant secretary of state for Africa Herman J. Cohen indicates, “Because of Somalia’s strategic position, U.S. diplomacy felt obliged to cultivate close and cordial relations with one of the world’s most vicious despots, Mohammed Siyad Barre.

The Emergence of the SNM

In the early 1980s, a group of exiled Somalilanders in London created the Somali National Movement (SNM). This movement brought together businessmen, religious leaders, intellectuals, and former army officers from the Isaaq clan — the largest family clan in Somaliland – and its main objective was to overthrow Barre's regime. Military operations conducted by the SNM were based in Ethiopia, with Addis Ababa's support. It is worth noting that the SNM, which eventually declared the independence of Somaliland, was initially not a secessionist movement. In the 1980s most of its members saw Somalia's unity as being inviolable and fought for the establishment of a federal state.

The SNM’s war against the central government reached its peak in 1988 when the SNM made significant progress by defeating the troops of Siyad Barre in Hargeisa (the capital of Somaliland) and in Burao. The response of the central government was brutal. Barre ordered aerial bombardments on Somaliland’s cities. The effects of this countermeasure were atrocious. By 1990, at least fifty thousand Somalilanders had died in the fighting between the SNM and the national army, and these events strengthened popular support for secession.

The SNM was not the only rebellious movement in Somalia. During the 1980s, two other organizations from the South also fought for the overthrow of Barre’s authoritarian regime: the United Somali Congress (USC) and the Somali Patriotic Front (SPF). In concert with the SNM, these movements coordinated their military efforts and accelerated the fall of Barre. In May of 1990, warlords from different clans and rebellious movements controlled large parts of Somalia, and the government of Mogadishu could no longer carry out its normal administrative functions. In January 1991 the state of Somalia disintegrated when the troops of the United Somali Congress, under the authority of General Aidid, entered Mogadishu and forced Siyad Barre to flee.”

The Rise of Pro-Secessionist Sentiment

In the months following the exile of Siyad Barre, SNM leaders who were by then in control of Somaliland were highly dissatisfied with the way the post-Barre transition was going. There was a lack of consultation between the three rebellious movements, and the national conference on a transition that had been planned before the collapse of the Barre regime never convened. Furthermore, a faction of the USC decided unilaterally to form a government in Mogadishu and named its leader, Ali Mahdi, as interim president without any prior consultation with the SNM. This decision not only alienated Somalilanders but initiated a war between the two dominant figures of the United Somali Congress: Ali Mahdi and General Aidid. This war was the main cause of starvation and suffering in Somalia during the 1990s.

In the face of these developments, SNM leaders declared the independence of the Republic of Somaliland in Burco on 18 May 1991 and repealed the Act of Union of 1960. The Burco proclamation stated that Somaliland would keep the borders of the former colony of British Somaliland, and the leader of the SNM, Abd-er-Rahman, also known as Tur, was named president of the new republic. Secessionist leaders also argued that since Somaliland had been a distinct geopolitical entity before 1960 and had declared independence and obtained international recognition in June 1960, the Burco declaration was not an act of secession but a dissolution between sovereign states. However, since there was no longer a central government in Mogadishu to consent (or not) to the dissolution, the declaration was one of secession stricto sensu.

The American Reaction

The stability-seeking argument is measured here in the post-May 1991 era, that is to say, after Somaliland declared independence. Before then, there was no secessionist crisis in Somalia, and the Bureau of African Affairs of the State Department was focusing only on the resolution of the civil war.’° In the days following Somaliland’s unilateral declaration of independence, the State Department made its position clear: the U.S. government would not recognize any new entity in Somalia. In a cable sent to American embassies in Africa, Secretary of State James Baker wrote:

The Somali National Movement (SNM) recently announced northern Somalia's secession under the name "Somaliland Republic," with boundaries apparently the same as the old British Somaliland protectorate. The import of this move is not entirely clear. It may not be fully accepted even within the SNM and may also be designed as a bargaining chip for SNM use with the self-proclaimed provisional government in Mogadishu. The U.S. of course does not recognize any new entity in Somalia. As we have made clear elsewhere, we do not think declaratory acts hold the key to solving Somalia's or the horn's problems. Only negotiations can do that. SNM's unilateral declaration of independence could also serve to complicate a possible initiative by African states or the OAU on the political front by introducing new juridical problems. In our actions and statements with respect to Somalia, we wish to call as little attention as possible to the SNM's UDI.

The U.S. position of non-recognition was shaped by various factors that, when taken together, led the Bush administration to conclude that the partition of Somalia would lead to the emergence of another unstable state in the Horn of Africa. First, there was a chaotic situation in Mogadishu, and the Bush administration wanted to avoid any hasty decision that could have worsened the situation in Somalia. Second, in the absence of a central government in Mogadishu, the United States did not trust any rebellious groups or clans that pretended to speak in the name of the Somali people. As Assistant Secretary Cohen points out, "We did not recognize the new entity Somaliland, because we had no confidence in any declarations in Somalia." Third, the U.S. government could not gather reliable information on the political course of events in Somalia, mainly because the United States no longer had an embassy in Mogadishu — violence in the capital had forced the U.S. government to evacuate and close its embassy in January 1991. In addition, as unclassified cables show, U.S. embassies in Djibouti and Kenya were unable to communicate valuable information on what was happening on the ground: "We have received no reliable information on what is actually happening in the north." In this context, the United States was not in a position to make a sound and enlightened decision on the issue of Somaliland.

Fourth, unlike Eritrea, which ultimately seceded with the consent of Ethiopia, Somaliland never received the approval of Somalia to leave, since there was no constitutive government in Somalia in the aftermath of Siyad Barre's departure. The United States was clearly aware of this fact and raised it as an objection against secession because it feared that recognition in such a context would create a precedent.

Finally, the Organization of African Unity (OAU) was opposed to Somaliland's secession and the United States was not interested in violating the sacred principle of state integrity cherished by the OAU. The OAU's approach to Somaliland was far different from its approach toward Eritrea for the reason mentioned in point four.

Thus, in this context, there was no benefit for the United States in supporting Somaliland's independence, and the costs of making such a decision would have been considerable since they might have worsened the political environment in the Horn.

Awaiting The Formation Of A Somalian Government

Following the departure of Siyad Barre, the United States focused its attention on the global settlement of the Somalian crisis and, in the words of Secretary Baker, called "as little attention as possible to the SNM's UDI." The Bush administration, however, was not as directly involved in the resolution of the Somalian conflict as it was in Ethiopia, for instance, during the same period. At that time, the Bureau of African Affairs was already involved in the resolution of several other African conflicts, in Angola, Ethiopia, Liberia, Mozambique, and Sudan, and thus suffered from "bureaucratic fatigue." As Herman Cohen points out, "with U.S. forces well accommodated directly in the Gulf, and with our embassy closed, we more or less dropped Somalia from our radar screens."

In the weeks following the collapse of Somalia, the Bush administration expressed support for the restoration of a central Somalian government and encouraged Djibouti in its initiative to host reconciliation talks in June and July of 1991. The United States saw the restoration of peace and order in Somalia as essential to setting the stage for an international relief effort, and it remained confident that Somalia could establish a functioning government.

The peace negotiations held in Djibouti in the summer of 1991 failed, however, because some warlords did not attend the talks and because SNM representatives refused to participate, claiming that their party was not one political faction among others but the representative of the Republic of Somaliland. Ironically, these talks, which aimed to reunite Somalia, accelerated its collapse.

While Somalian political parties attempted to secure a peace agreement, Somalilanders were on a different trajectory. In the fall of 1991, SNM leaders traveled to Western countries to seek international recognition and humanitarian assistance. In Washington, SNM representatives delivered the following message to State Department officials: (1) The Isaaqs and the other clans in Somaliland support secession; (2) Law and order prevail on the ground; (3) Somaliland is committed to liberal democracy; (4) A referendum on Somaliland’s constitution will be held within two years (the referendum was actually held in 2001); and (5) Somalilanders favor a market-oriented economy. Despite this charm offensive carried out by the secessionists, the State Department adopted a wait-and-see approach and expressed its preference for a global peace solution to end the Somalian crisis.

Degeneration into Chaos, 1992-96

The peaceful state of affairs in Somaliland that was depicted by SNM representatives in Washington did not last. Clan conflicts erupted in March of 1992 when Somaliland’s government attempted to take control of the Red Sea port of Berbera against the will of the local clans and warlords. This conflict was the result of the government’s failure to establish demobilization programs for veteran fighters. Sub-clan conflicts also caused Somaliland’s emerging economy to crumble after a few months of sustained economic activities. The absence of international recognition also worked against the economy of Somaliland, since it could not acquire loans from international institutions.

In less than a year after its UDI, Somaliland was internally unstable, and all the political and military factions in Somalia were opposed to its secession, which indicates that Somaliland was evolving in a semi-hostile international environment. These events confirmed the assessment of the State Department that the whole region was unstable and that a global solution had to be found, starting with the establishment of a central government in Mogadishu.

The Elders at the Center of Somaliland’s Conflict Resolution Process

In late 1992, elders from the different sub-clans in Somaliland gathered in a shir (assembly) to find a solution to the crisis, in what became the first national reconciliation conference. A political settlement that, among other things, allocated a greater share of parliamentary seats to minority clans was reached in the spring of 1993. This unique way of solving political problems was part of the traditional Somaliland conflict resolution structure. This mechanism would prove its effectiveness throughout the 1990s, and it explains, in large part, why Somaliland would eventually become a stable political entity in comparison to the rest of Somalia.

Following the reconciliation conference, Mohamed Haji Ibrahim Egal (who had been prime minister of Somalia in the late 1960s) was selected as the president of Somaliland, and Tur (who had been the first president of Somaliland in 1991) was chosen as vice-president. Egal made significant progress towards political stability. He demobilized the militias that were created in the 198os to fight against Siyad Barre, and he re-established a secure environment for economic activity. The new president was unable, however, to extend administrative control over all of Somaliland’s territory, and he met with resistance from some Isaaq subclans over the issue of power sharing. Moreover, rebellious groups loyal to the unity of Somalia (called the federalists) and allied with Somalian General Aidid opposed Egal’s government. The fight between the secessionists and the federalists caused Somaliland to fall into a second civil war in late 1994, during which Hargeisa and Burco were seriously damaged, and 180,000 people were displaced throughout Somaliland. This second war validated, once again, the American assessment of the situation in Somaliland and kept the issue of recognition off the U.S. foreign policy agenda.

From internal Strife to growing stability (1997-2005)

Somaliland’s internal war ended with the convening of a second national reconciliation conference, held in Hargeisa from October 1996 to February 1997. In retrospect, this conference marked the beginning of Somaliland’s institutionalization and democratization process. Isaaq subclans, which had been fighting each other sporadically over the control of resources, decided to put an end to their division and to work together for the improvement of viable political institutions. This state of mind had a snowball effect. It improved the minority clans’ trust of the Isaaqs and favored their involvement in the institutionalization process.

Representatives at the conference also established a parliament with a two-chamber assembly inspired by the Westminster model of government. The Lower House serves as an elected assembly, and the Upper House serves as the Senate of the Clans, also called the House of Elders.

Although Somaliland president Egal failed to achieve international recognition for Somaliland, he succeeded in establishing a democratic and stable government, and he was able to resume economic activities. In 1997, for instance, the port of Berbera became a central import-export location on the Red Sea and overshadowed the port of Djibouti in terms of goods traded. In the late 1990s, exchanges through the port doubled from what they had been before the 1988 war against Siyad Barre. A vibrant private sector also emerged. Airline companies, as well as electricity and telephone companies, were created in order to help rebuild Somaliland’s infrastructure. At the dawn of the twenty-first century, the economy of Somaliland was getting stronger and was in a much better position than Somalia’s, even though it was assisted by international organizations.

On the political front, President Egal carried out a political transition toward a multiparty democracy, which added value to Somaliland’s democratic process. His government also signed the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and drafted a constitution that guaranteed universal suffrage. Moreover, in May 2001 a new constitution was validated by 97 percent of Somaliland’s voters in a referendum supervised by international observers. The result of the referendum showed that a clear majority supported Somaliland’s independence, as the first paragraph of the constitution stipulated that Somaliland was an independent state.

The death of President Egal in 2002 was the first serious democratic test for Somaliland since his death necessitated political transition. The test was successfully passed when power was transferred to new president Dahir Rayale Kahin according to the constitution. This showed the viability and stability of the political system. Finally, in September 2005 the first multi-party parliamentary elections were held in what was seen as a major step in the democratization process and as proof that Somaliland was now becoming a stable multiparty democracy.

Today, Somaliland has functioning democratic institutions, including a judicial system and a free press, and it no longer generates refugees, which greatly contributes to its external stability. Somalilanders also have a legitimate constitution, an army, and police forces. As indicated in the introduction to this chapter, it also has the main attributes of statehood, including a flag and its own currency, passports, and license plates. Somalilanders also obtained quasi-recognition from several states: Ethiopia, Eritrea, and Djibouti exchanged quasi-ambassadorial envoys with Hargeisa.

After numerous threats to its existence in the first half of the 1990s, Somaliland managed to survive as a de facto independent state on the path to prosperity. Since 1997, Somaliland has experienced a period of uninterrupted stability.

Somaliland’s External Stability

Even though Somaliland no longer produces refugees, its external stability is not as strong as its internal stability. In the late 1990s, Somaliland’s territorial integrity was disputed by Puntland, a non-secessionist autonomous state established in 1998 on the northeastern side of Somalia, which claimed Somaliland’s regions of Sanaag and Sool. The dispute emerged when members of minority clans in Somaliland (the Dulbahante and the Warsangeli) who lived near the Puntland border felt divided in their affiliation and wanted to associate with Puntland. Somaliland argued that the two regions were part of former British Somaliland, while Puntland authorities maintained that the representatives of Sanaag and Sool expressed their desire to join Puntland and should have the right to do so. Tensions arose in 1999 when the government of Puntland attempted to establish control over parts of Sanaag and Sool, an action that led to a political crisis. Until recently, Somaliland’s integrity remained threatened by Puntland.

It seems, however, that the Somaliland/Puntland border dispute has not been a major factor influencing the U.S. non-recognition policy. None of the U.S. government officials interviewed for this chapter raised the Puntland issue as an obstacle to Somaliland’s recognition, and the literature on Somaliland written from a U.S. perspective does not raise this subject either.

The constancy of U.S. Policy

In the second half of the 1990s and in the early twenty-first century, the United States continued to focus on the establishment of a central government in Mogadishu. The objective was straightforward: to prevent Somalia from becoming a hotbed for Islamic fundamentalism. During these years, the United States has remained categorically opposed to Somaliland's independence.

In 1999, Somaliland president Mohamed Haji Ibrahim Egal visited the United States and raised the issue of recognition with State Department officials. The U.S. policy remained unchanged, however, and the State Department indicated, as it had in 1991, that a global solution must be found in order to resolve the Somalian crisis. This time, the U.S. government agreed to supply more aid to Hargeisa. The U.S. government even sent a delegation of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to the secessionist state in 2000. Headed by the U.S. ambassador in Djibouti, it met with President Egal; such a visit to an African secessionist state was unprecedented. As former assistant secretary of state for Africa Herman J. Cohen pointed out, "while awaiting for some eventual Somalian government, we are doing what we could have done if we [had] recognized Somaliland. We are giving aid. So the situation on the ground is not so different."

In 2001 the United States supported the Arta peace process that established the Transitional National Government of Somalia (TNG). This was the twelfth attempt at peace negotiation since the collapse of Somalia in 1991. Since its creation, the transitional government has not been able, however, to establish its authority over Somalia, and the whole region remains an administrative "black hole."

Reasons for the U.S. refusal to recognize Somaliland

If the Somaliland/Puntland border dispute does not bother U.S. decision-makers, why is it then that the United States still refuses to recognize this secessionist state, which meets most of the traditional U.S. requirements for recognition? Why is it that the American government persists in supporting the formation of a Somalian government after almost two decades of failures in negotiations between the different family clans at the same time that Somaliland is stable, peaceful, and democratic and has sought recognition? The stability theory predicts that the United States should quickly move ahead with recognition in order to bolster stability in the region.

The key to understanding this puzzle lies in what can be referred to as the “Somalia aversion,” which is unique to this case. To understand the impact to this intervening factor in the U.S. regional stability calculation, we must go back to 1991.

The Somalia Aversion

Following the collapse of Somalia in 1991, Mogadishu became the scene of inter-clan fighting for the control of food and other resources. In early 1992, the humanitarian crisis in Somalia hit the news in the United States, and CNN provided extensive coverage of the issue. Somalia soon became a burning issue in U.S. politics. As Herman Cohen recalls, CNN, which "showed starving Somali mothers and babies on American television daily had a strong impact. Congress was inundated with mail calling for Washington to do something to stop the suffering." With a U.S. presidential election coming in November, President Bush estimated that it was worthwhile to tackle the Somalia issue. After being abandoned by the Americans in January 1991, Somalia became a top U.S. foreign policy issue less than a year later. In August, the White House announced that the Department of Defense (DoD) would launch an emergency food airlift to Somalia called "Operation Provide Relief." The U.S. operation, however, encountered the resistance of warlords in Mogadishu, who blocked the distribution of food.

In the weeks following his presidential defeat against Bill Clinton, President Bush remained steadfast about resolving the problem of hunger in Somalia. In December 1992, twenty-eight thousand U.S. troops were dispatched as part of the United Nations Unified Task Force — UNITAF. The objective of the mission was to take control of the ports of Mogadishu in order to assure the distribution of relief supplies. Throughout 1993, UN peacekeepers were being repeatedly attacked by guerrilla groups led by General Mohammed Aidid. They wanted the UN to withdraw from Somalia in order to maintain their power. In reaction, President Clinton, who had inherited the case from his predecessor, authorized U.S. troops to use force against General Aidid, with the consent of the UN. The operation, however, turned into a chaotic battle in the streets of Mogadishu. Two U.S. Black Hawk helicopters were shot down by Aidid’s rebels, and eighteen American soldiers were killed during the operation.

This marked the end of the U.S. operation in Somalia and brought into question the very reason for this involvement. Many have considered the Battle of Mogadishu unjustifiable, since U.S. national interests were not at stake in Somalia, and it created an aversion among the U.S. foreign policy community that has kept the American government away from Somalia and Somaliland. Somalia remained off Washington's radar screen in the second half of the 1990s and received attention again only following the terrorist attacks against the United States on September 11, 2001. When asked why the U.S. government was not directly involved in the resolution of the Somalian conflict and why it does not recognize the independence of Somaliland, a high-ranking former U.S. official who was posted in the Horn of Africa in the 1990s answered, "Frankly there is a Somalia fatigue. What's really in it for us? Why get involved and open an embassy if it's going to get bombed the next week? Once upon a time, we had 28,000 troops there and we walked out with our tail between our legs."

Even though Somaliland now lives in a different political reality from that of Somalia, in that it has been stable for more than ten years, the American government refrains from making any bold decision on the issue, because it feels that it has nothing to gain from it.

The Somalia aversion argument, of course, is not part of the official justification for non-recognition. The two factors that are most often brought up are, first, that Somaliland never got the approval of Somalia to secede, and, second, that the OAU rejects the secession of Somaliland. Yet previous chapters have shown that the United States did recognize secessionist states that went through "non-consensual divorce." Kosovo, for instance, was recognized by the United States even though it seceded unilaterally from Serbia. As for Croatia, Macedonia, and Slovenia, it is true that Yugoslavia had ceased to exist when the Americans granted recognition to these Yugoslav republics, but Somalia also ceased to exist as a coherent political entity almost twenty years ago. If the fear of creating a political precedent is what precludes U.S. recognition of Somaliland, it would seem that this precedent has already been created, especially with the case of Kosovo. Furthermore, the case of Eritrea (chapter 6) shows that the OAU did not stop the U.S. delegation in London from supporting Eritrea's right of self-determination in 1991. So, is the unilateral character of Somaliland's secession and the OAU opposition enough to explain the U.S. policy of non-recognition? The answer is, no.

In fact, if the United States was convinced that the recognition of Somaliland would bring more stability to the region, it would certainly push for it. It would also have some solid arguments to justify its preference for recognition. First, Somaliland was a sovereign state recognized by the United States before it joined Somalia in 1960, a status that Eritrea did not have before being integrated into Ethiopia in 1952. Second, Somalilanders never fully consented to the terms of the Act of Union signed in 1960, which gives greater legitimacy to secession. Together, these arguments are a solid justification for secessionist self-determination and constitute a fence against the spread of secessionist movements in Africa since Somaliland is a unique case. As for the moral aspect of the issue, the United States could emphasize the fact that Somalilanders experienced political and economic discrimination, as well as military repression, throughout the 1970s and 1980s.

Despite these strong arguments for recognition, the American government is far from being convinced that recognition would bring more stability. Washington still views the whole region as unpredictable, and this assessment is “path dependent” on the military defeat in Mogadishu, which was a defining stage in the temporal sequence of events that shaped the U.S. policy toward Somaliland. The current dominant view in the National Security Council and in the State Department is that as long as there is no central government in Mogadishu, nothing can be done to restore order. Some commentators in the foreign policy establishment even argue that Somaliland did well and is relatively stable precisely because it was not recognized. This would suggest that the hope of obtaining recognition forced Somalilanders to behave and to adopt a democratic system. This argument maintains that since Somaliland is already stable, international recognition would not bring more stability to it. Therefore, there is no rush to issue diplomatic recognition, and the American government should continue to focus on a global peace initiative that will bring order to Somalia as a whole.

Another approach, which obtains increasing

Within The U.S. Executive “Black Box”

The Somaliland issue has never produced any significant disagreement between U.S. foreign policy agencies. In the early 1990s, the question of Somaliland’s recognition was not even on the agenda. The secession of Somaliland was treated as an epiphenomenon of Somalia’s state collapse and as one source of trouble among many. In early 2000, however, the issue of Somaliland’s recognition was seriously studied by the African bureau of the State Department. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Walter Kansteiner came to the conclusion, however, that recognition would produce very few benefits, with significant costs. Former assistant secretary of state Cohen reached a similar conclusion: “The OAU cooperates with us in anti-terrorism and in all sorts of economic issues. If you weigh all that against getting them upset about Somaliland, on balance it’s not worth it.”

The Ethnic-Politics Argument

There has been no major variation in the U.S. policy toward Somaliland since 1991, which makes it difficult to analyze the impact that Somalian and Somalilander Americans had on the U.S. position. The evidence indicates, however, that Somalian Americans, who form a community of over one hundred thousand people in the joint statement on Oct. 18, the ambassadors of Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Finland, New Zealand, and the United States, have not been politically organized in Washington, pc, unlike Ethiopian Americans, for instance. The Somalian diaspora is divided by clans, it has been ineffective at raising its voice, and it has failed to come up with a coherent position regarding the future of Somalia.3® No evidence indicates that the U.S. position on the matter could have been influenced by this ethnic group.

As for Somalilander Americans, they did organize demonstrations in Washington in favor of Somaliland’s independence, but they were not well organized either, partly because they constitute a very small community in the joint statement on Oct. 18, the ambassadors of Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Finland, New Zealand, and the United States: most of Somaliland’s diaspora is located in England. As the U.S. position toward Somaliland has remained unchanged since 1991, we must conclude that Somalilander Americans have had very little or no influence at all on the U.S. position. As a result, this case study tends to render invalid the ethnic-group hypotheses according to which the joint statement on Oct. 18, the ambassadors of Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Finland, New Zealand, and the United States‘ position is shaped by the ethnic group that exercised the most pressure on the U.S. government and/or by the ethnic group that represented the largest number of U.S. voters.

Business Interests

Oil corporations such as Exxon Mobil, Total, Amoco, and Chevron held exploration concessions in the north of Somalia in the late 1980s. When Somalia collapsed in 1991, these companies declared force majeure, which exempted them from their legal obligations toward the government of Somalia, because of conditions beyond their control.4° Parts of the concessions that were held by these oil corporations in the late 1980s are now located within the Republic of Somaliland. However, since the joint statement on Oct. 18, the ambassadors of Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Finland, New Zealand, and the United States does not recognize the secessionist state, these companies have been left with a complex legal situation and hope that one day their oil concessions will be honored if a central government is re-established in Somalia.

In 1991, Conoco and Phillips (now merged into ConocoPhillips), one of the largest energy companies in the joint statement on Oct. 18, the ambassadors of Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Finland, New Zealand, and the United States, discovered oil fields in the North-East of Somalia close to the Somaliland border, and some of that oil lay under Somaliland’s soil. The sites were expected to produce up to three hundred thousand barrels of oil per day. Following Somaliland’s secession, Conoco and Phillips worried about the juridical situation in Somaliland and consulted with U.S. government officials to evaluate whether it was safe to start oil exploration in the north. The problem was that international law did not apply to the self-declared republic and, therefore, that Conoco and Phillips and the other corporations that chose to do business in Somaliland had no juridical appeal.

That being said, no evidence indicates that one or several of these oil firms have influenced, in one way or the other, the U.S. policy toward Somalia and Somaliland. And no information specifies that there might be a connection between U.S. executive officials and the interests of oil corporations that were operating in Somalia and Somaliland. The literature on the Somalian crisis does not address this issue, and unclassified documents from the State Department do not mention or imply that politicians from the White House elaborated a policy toward Somaliland that was in the interest of American corporations or of corporations with which U.S. executive officials shared ties. Interviews conducted with current and former NSC and State Department officials did not shed any light on this issue.

Furthermore, the joint statement on Oct. 18, the ambassadors of Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Finland, New Zealand, and the United States has been constantly opposed to Somaliland’s independence since 1991, which suggests that if indeed private corporations did try to pressure the White House, they failed in their attempt. This chapter is not arguing that the business interest argument falls short in explaining the U.S. foreign policy toward Somaliland, although previous chapters have demonstrated that this model is unconvincing. It is simply indicating that very little information is available on this issue and, therefore, that no conclusion can be reached at this stage on the ability of this argument to explain the current case study.

Conclusion

The performance of the stability-seeking argument here is not as strong as it is in the other cases. In fact, the argument performs better in the period of 1991-97 when Somaliland was facing internal wars. Somaliland was perceived as one zone of conflict among many in Somalia, and the diplomatic recognition of this secessionist state was, therefore, not even on the U.S. agenda. The 1997-2005 period is a different story, however. Somaliland went through a sustained process of democratization and institutionalization. Yet, while the indicators of the stability theory, taken together, predict the U.S. recognition of Somaliland, the American government holds fast to its policy of non-recognition.

Somaliland is an exception to the extent that an ad-hoc factor explains the current U.S. policy. The failed combat operation conducted in Mogadishu in 1993 has kept the American government away from Somalia and Somaliland. There are not many instances of U.S. military defeats in recent history. The Vietnam war and the Battle of Mogadishu are probably the only two instances, and their effects on the conduct of U.S. foreign policy should not be understated. The defeat in Mogadishu has tainted the U.S. government’s assessment of the evolution of Somaliland. Regardless of the considerable progress that Somalilanders have made over the years to build a stable and liberal democracy, Washington is apparently unable to extricate Somaliland from the whole Somalian picture. For this reason, this case does not fit the argument perfectly, owing to its very unique character.

