Somaliland’s Cabinet Crisis: From Policy to Pop Culture

By Mr. Harir Yasin

Introduction: A Republic at Risk

Somaliland has long been hailed as a rare success story in the Horn of Africa, a self-declared republic that built democratic institutions, held peaceful elections, and maintained internal stability without international recognition. But beneath this celebrated surface lies a growing crisis of governance. The presidency, once the engine of reform and national unity, now appears paralyzed. The cabinet, entrusted with steering the nation, has become a symbol of incompetence, favoritism, and unchecked misconduct.

This exposé offers a comprehensive analysis of the structural dysfunction within Somaliland’s executive leadership, drawing on public statements, institutional failures, and the widening gap between state rhetoric and lived reality.

Presidency in Paralysis: From Reformist Promise to Passive Rule

President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro, elected in 2024 after years in opposition, entered office with a reformist mandate. His campaign promised reconciliation, transparency, and a new era of inclusive governance. Yet nearly a year into his term, the administration has failed to deliver on its core pledges.

Peace in Sanaag and Sool remains fragile, with displaced communities still awaiting reintegration.

remains fragile, with displaced communities still awaiting reintegration. Electoral reform has stalled, with no clear roadmap for upcoming local and parliamentary elections.

has stalled, with no clear roadmap for upcoming local and parliamentary elections. Diplomatic engagement has weakened, especially after the controversial Ethiopia maritime MoU signed by the previous administration.

Presidential directives are vague, delayed, or ignored. The executive office, once envisioned as a strategic command center, now functions as a ceremonial hub—issuing statements, attending events, and deflecting responsibility. The president’s silence in the face of ministerial misconduct has become deafening. Public scandals, policy failures, and breaches of protocol have gone unaddressed, eroding public trust and emboldening a culture of impunity.

The Presidency itself, as an institution, has failed to establish mechanisms for oversight, policy enforcement, or strategic coordination. There is no functioning policy unit, no performance review framework, and no visible effort to align ministries under a coherent national agenda. The Office of the President has become reactive rather than proactive—responding to crises with vague statements and avoiding confrontation with underperforming ministers.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Silence in the Face of Diplomatic Collapse

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, once a cornerstone of Somaliland’s recognition campaign, now operates in near-total obscurity. Since the fallout from the Ethiopia maritime MoU, the ministry has failed to issue a comprehensive foreign policy statement, engage key partners, or defend Somaliland’s diplomatic posture.

No official rebuttal was issued to Ethiopia’s framing of the MoU.

No strategic outreach has been made to African Union members, Gulf States, or Western allies.

No public engagement has occurred with diaspora communities or international media.

The ministry’s silence has allowed adversarial narratives to dominate regional discourse. Somaliland’s diplomatic presence has shrunk, and its recognition campaign has lost momentum. The Foreign Minister has not held press briefings or published any strategic documents like his predecessor, Dr. Essa Kaid. The absence of institutional diplomacy has left Somaliland vulnerable to isolation and misrepresentation.

A Cabinet of Spectators: When Ministers Stop Governing

The dysfunction is compounded by a cabinet whose members appear more invested in self-preservation than public service. Ministries operate in silos, rarely coordinate, and often fail to engage with the public or parliament. Performance reviews are nonexistent. Public accountability is absent.

Ministry of Health: Nepotism and Institutional Collapse

In a televised interview aired in mid-2025, the Minister of Health stated:

“It is normal for me to appoint my cousin as the department director. I trust him.”

This blatant admission of nepotism shocked the public. It reflects a broader culture of unapologetic favoritism, where personal ties override merit and officials flaunt their misconduct.

The consequences are visible at Hargeisa Group Hospital, located less than 50 meters from the minister’s office. Despite issuing multiple decrees and replacing key administrators twice, the minister has failed to enforce any meaningful change. The hospital remains dysfunctional, staff demoralized, and patients underserved.

Ministry of Justice: Discrediting the Judiciary from Within

In another televised interview, the Minister of Justice declared:

“The justice system in Somaliland is zero.”

Rather than proposing reforms or issuing policy frameworks, the minister chose to publicly discredit the very institution he leads. No follow-up reforms, legal reviews, or structural proposals have emerged. The judiciary remains underfunded, politicized, and vulnerable to clan influence.

This statement, made by the very person responsible for legal integrity, undermines public confidence and signals a dangerous normalization of failure.

Ministry of Education: Diplomatic Missteps and Symbolic Betrayal

During a Hargeisa University graduation ceremony, held in front of President Irro, Minister of Education Prof. Ismail Duale publicly greeted the Governor of Banadir (Mogadishu)—a representative of the Somali Federal Government, which Somaliland claims to be in political conflict with.

The gesture stunned attendees. Many interpreted it as a symbolic betrayal of Somaliland’s sovereignty. One attendee remarked:

“Maybe he is in love with Mogadishu in his heart.”

The incident was not only diplomatically inappropriate but also politically incoherent. No clarification, apology, or disciplinary action followed. The presidency remained silent.

Governance by Hashtag: When Social Media Replaces State Institutions

In a functioning republic, executive leadership is guided by policy frameworks, institutional mandates, and strategic planning. In Somaliland today, however, governance has been reduced to reactionary responses to social media complaints. The Presidency and its ministries no longer lead—they follow. They no longer govern—they respond.

Every minor complaint posted on Facebook, TikTok, or X (formerly Twitter)—whether about hospital conditions, school fees, passport delays, or road repairs—now triggers a flurry of defensive statements, rushed visits, or shallow decrees. Ministries have become PR units, not policy engines. The Presidency itself has been transformed into a digital complaint desk, reacting not to national priorities, but to trending hashtags.

This pattern has created a dangerous precedent: governance by outrage, where the state responds only when embarrassed, and only to the surface—not the substance.

The Presidency, instead of setting the national agenda, now waits for public pressure to dictate its priorities. Ministers no longer fear institutional review—they fear viral criticism. The executive branch has become hostage to public opinion, not accountable to constitutional duty.

The Rise of Ministerial Vlogging: Vanity Over Vision

A disturbing new norm has emerged among government officials: the transformation of ministers into social media performers. Instead of publishing policy briefs or attending parliamentary hearings, ministers now record themselves walking into offices, sitting in meetings, or greeting guests—often overlaying the footage with background music, inspirational quotes, or trending Somali songs.

Some have turned their daily routines into vlogs, showcasing their travels, handshakes, and coffee breaks as if governance were a lifestyle brand. The line between public service and personal branding has blurred. Ministries now resemble influencer platforms more than state institutions.

This performative governance:

Prioritizes optics over outcomes

Distracts from policy failures

Reinforces a culture of superficiality

Undermines the seriousness of executive responsibility

The public watches ministers dance through their duties while hospitals collapse, schools stagnate, and diplomacy falters.

A Call for Structural Reckoning

Somaliland’s resilience has long depended on its ability to self-correct. But the current trajectory demands more than patience; it requires a structural reckoning. Civil society, parliamentarians, and regional leaders must demand:

Transparent performance reviews for all ministers

for all ministers Immediate cabinet reshuffles based on merit and public trust

based on merit and public trust Public engagement mechanisms to restore accountability

to restore accountability Presidential leadership that acts, not observes

The illusion of governance must give way to real leadership. Otherwise, the cost will be borne not by ministers or presidents, but by the citizens who continue to believe in the promise of a republic that governs itself.

Conclusion: The Moment of Truth

Somaliland stands at a crossroads. The nation’s future depends not on slogans or ceremonies, but on the courage to confront its own failures. The presidency must rise to the occasion not with words, but with action. The cabinet must be restructured—not for loyalty, but for competence. And the people must continue to demand a government that serves, not survives.

The illusion is fading. The reckoning is near.

Mr. Harir Yasin – Freelance Journalist and Political Analyst.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Saxafi Media.