Somaliland Boosts Governance with Finance Ministry Training Amid Broader Recognition Efforts

HARGEISA, Somaliland – The Ministry of Finance and Economic Development of the Republic of Somaliland has concluded a comprehensive three-day training program for 30 government officials, marking the latest step in the country’s ongoing efforts to strengthen governance institutions and build international credibility.

The training, which focused on performance appraisal systems and work plan monitoring, represents Somaliland’s continued push to demonstrate administrative competence amid its decades-long campaign for international recognition. The program brought together officials from various departments, including the General Accounting Office, for intensive sessions on work plan development, monitoring and evaluation, and report writing.

“This training is a cornerstone in building a culture of accountability and continuous learning,” said Mr. Mohamed Hassan Saleeban, Director General of the Ministry, who led the initiative alongside the Directors of Planning and Human Resources. “By strengthening our staff’s ability to create measurable, outcome-driven plans, we are better positioned to make informed decisions and achieve our strategic goals.”

The program, held at the Ministry’s headquarters, was designed to foster efficient administration and result-oriented operations aligned with both the Ministry’s priorities and Somaliland’s National Development Plan. The initiative comes at a critical juncture for the territory, which has maintained de facto independence from Somalia since 1991 but lacks widespread international recognition.

Building Institutions Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Analysts view such capacity-building efforts as part of Somaliland’s broader strategy to demonstrate the attributes of statehood through effective governance rather than waiting for diplomatic breakthroughs.

“Somaliland understands that building functional institutions is both practical for domestic governance and strategically important for its recognition campaign,” said Dr. Sarah Phillips, an expert on Horn of Africa politics at the University of Sydney. “When they can show World Bank-level budget transparency and EU-compliant procurement systems, it becomes harder for the international community to dismiss their claims to statehood.”

The training program focused specifically on implementing the Ministry’s 2025 Annual Work Plan, the 2024-2028 Strategic Plan, and developing the 2026 Work Plan. Participants gained skills in creating measurable benchmarks and accountability frameworks – technical competencies that recognition advocates argue distinguish Somaliland from neighboring Somalia, which continues to struggle with corruption and governance challenges.

International Context and Strategic Timing

The training conclusion comes amid heightened attention on Somaliland’s governance capabilities. Just this week, the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee advanced legislation that would encourage the State Department to establish a representative office in Hargeisa and issue separate travel advisories for Somaliland distinct from those for Somalia.

“This kind of technical capacity building is exactly what international partners want to see,” said Michael Rubin, a former Pentagon official and Somaliland analyst at the American Enterprise Institute. “While Somalia struggles with basic governance, Somaliland is working on performance metrics and accountability systems. The contrast couldn’t be clearer.”

Somaliland has maintained relative stability and democratic governance despite its unrecognized status, holding regular elections and developing economic infrastructure such as the Port of Berbera. These developments have increasingly drawn international attention, particularly as great power competition intensifies in the Horn of Africa.

Challenges and Future Directions

Despite these advancements, Somaliland faces significant challenges. The territory suffers from high unemployment, particularly among youth, and limited access to international financial institutions due to its unrecognized status. The World Bank and International Monetary Fund cannot provide direct funding, forcing Somaliland to rely on diaspora remittances and limited bilateral partnerships for development projects.

“Capacity building is essential, but without access to international financial systems and direct development assistance, Somaliland’s progress will remain constrained,” noted Ahmed M. Musa, a researcher specializing in Somaliland development. “Training programs are valuable, but they need to be accompanied by practical resources and technical assistance.”

The Ministry of Finance has indicated that this training represents the first in a series of capacity-building initiatives planned for the coming year. Officials anticipate that these efforts will enhance budget transparency, improve revenue collection, and strengthen public financial management systems.

As Somaliland continues to navigate complex diplomatic waters while addressing domestic development needs, such technical training programs represent the territory’s dual-track approach: building functional institutions at home while demonstrating governance capabilities abroad that strengthen its case for international recognition.

“The international community often speaks about good governance and institution building,” said Bashir Goth, Somaliland’s representative to the United States. “We are putting these principles into practice daily, and we welcome partners who want to support these efforts through technical cooperation and eventual recognition.”

The Ministry plans to evaluate the training’s impact through follow-up assessments and mentoring sessions, with successful participants expected to train colleagues in their respective departments – creating what officials describe as a “cascade effect” of improved governance practices throughout the institution.