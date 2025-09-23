HARGEISA, Somaliland – In a notable display of city-level diplomacy that challenges conventional international relations, the President of the Republic of Somaliland hosted the Lord Mayor of Sheffield, United Kingdom, for high-level talks last week aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between Somaliland and the British city.

The meeting between President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro and Lord Mayor Safiya Saeed—herself of Somaliland heritage—highlighted the growing role of diaspora communities in fostering international partnerships and the unconventional diplomatic channels Somaliland has pursued during its three-decade quest for global recognition.

“The relationship between Somaliland and Sheffield represents a fascinating model of subnational diplomacy,” said Dr. Michael Walls, a development policy expert at University College London who has extensively studied Somaliland’s political development. “While nation-states hesitate on recognition, cities are stepping into the void to build practical relationships that benefit both communities.”

Building on Historical Ties

The talks built upon Sheffield’s landmark 2014 decision to become the first U.K. city to officially recognize Somaliland—a move that created both diplomatic controversy and practical opportunities for cooperation. Several other British cities with significant Somaliland diaspora populations have since followed Sheffield’s example, creating a network of municipal-level partnerships that bypass the formal position of the British government, which continues to recognize Somaliland as part of Somalia.

President Irro praised Sheffield’s pioneering stance during the meeting, calling it “a courageous and historic act that has significantly bolstered our relationship and encouraged others to support Somaliland’s cause.”

The discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in education, healthcare, investment, and community development—sectors where Sheffield’s expertise could benefit Somaliland’s development agenda while creating opportunities for British businesses and institutions.

Diaspora Bridges

Central to the relationship is the substantial Somaliland diaspora community in Sheffield, which has served as a bridge between the city and the Horn of Africa territory. President Irro specifically acknowledged their role “in advancing Somaliland’s development” and “championing Somaliland’s right to self-determination.”

“This meeting illustrates the growing influence of diaspora communities in shaping international relationships,” said Dr. Edna Aden, a former foreign minister of Somaliland and founder of the Edna Aden Hospital in Hargeisa. “The Somaliland diaspora in Britain maintains strong ties to their homeland while contributing significantly to British society. They’re natural ambassadors for both sides.”

Lord Mayor Saeed’s heritage—she is known as Safiya Berberaawi in reference to her family’s connection to the Somaliland port city of Berbera—symbolizes this transnational connection. During the meeting, she emphasized “the critical role of women in Somaliland’s nation-building efforts” and called for increased efforts to empower women in politics and public administration.

“The women of Somaliland are a driving force in shaping the nation’s future, and their participation in leadership must be further supported,” Saeed said.

Strategic Context

The meeting occurs amid Somaliland’s continued efforts to gain international recognition and strengthen its case for statehood through demonstrated governance capabilities and strategic partnerships. While only Taiwan has officially recognized Somaliland, several countries have established de facto diplomatic relations through representative offices and increased engagement.

“Somaliland has pursued a strategy of building facts on the ground,” said J. Peter Pham, former U.S. Special Envoy for the Great Lakes Region of Africa. “They’ve created functional democratic institutions, maintained security, and now they’re building international relationships—first with countries, and increasingly with subnational entities like cities and states that can advocate for them nationally.”

Somaliland has recently gained increased attention from international partners concerned about regional security and strategic positioning in the Horn of Africa. Its location along vital shipping routes and relative stability compared to neighboring Somalia has made it an attractive partner for countries seeking to counter terrorism and piracy while ensuring maritime security.

Challenges and Opportunities

Somaliland, located on the Gulf of Aden and bordered by Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Somalia, regained its sovereignty in 1991 after the collapse of a union with Somalia that was never legally ratified, bringing decades of injustice. Formerly the British Somaliland Protectorate, it achieved recognized independence on June 26, 1960, before voluntarily merging with Italian Somalia.

A 2005 African Union fact-finding mission concluded Somaliland’s case is “historically unique and self-justified,” stressing that non-recognition has unfairly isolated a democratic and peaceful state that has maintained its inherited colonial borders, safeguarded its territory, and built functioning institutions for over 30 years. Like other African nations, Somaliland does not require approval from another state to reclaim its independence, and its pursuit of recognition warrants an objective and principled response from the international community.

“The relationship with Sheffield isn’t just symbolic—it creates practical benefits for both sides that can be expanded regardless of the recognition question,” said Mark Bradbury, director of the Rift Valley Institute. “This is about building relationships that deliver concrete results while the political questions work themselves out.”

Lord Mayor Saeed reaffirmed Sheffield City Council’s commitment to advocating for Somaliland’s cause and pledged to deepen cooperative initiatives. “We are dedicated to strengthening our partnership with Somaliland and supporting its aspirations on the global stage,” she said.

As the meeting concluded, both leaders expressed optimism about future collaborations, with plans to explore new avenues for mutual growth and development. The visit underscores Somaliland’s persistent efforts to solidify diplomatic and developmental partnerships through unconventional channels when traditional ones remain constrained by political considerations.