HARGEISA, Somaliland — In a sign of deepening security engagement, Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro hosted senior officials from U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) to Hargeisa on Monday for wide-ranging talks on stability, counterterrorism, and regional cooperation.

The meeting, which took place at the presidential palace, underscored the Horn of Africa’s growing strategic significance at a time of renewed instability in Somalia, Ethiopia, and the Red Sea corridor.

“This was a strategic meeting with senior U.S. Africa Command officials to discuss regional security, enhanced cooperation, and Somaliland’s vital role in advancing peace, stability, and democracy in the Horn of Africa,” the Somaliland Presidency wrote on its official X account. “The President extended his deep appreciation to the U.S. Congress for its continued support of Somaliland’s cause and welcomed encouraging shifts in U.S. foreign policy, particularly with regard to Somaliland and Somalia.”

A Rare High-Level Encounter

While U.S. officials did not issue a formal statement, AFRICOM officers praised Somaliland’s track record of stability and its role in combating extremism and piracy. Discussions explored joint training, intelligence sharing, and technical assistance — avenues that could mark a significant step forward in U.S.-Somaliland military ties.

For Irro, who took office in December last year, the meeting was a diplomatic milestone. He has positioned Somaliland as a trusted partner in an increasingly volatile region, drawing sharp contrasts with Somalia’s central government in Mogadishu.

“Somaliland, having long safeguarded its territory and shores from extremism and piracy, is now steadily operationalizing its partnership with the United States by contributing to wider regional stability,” said Dr. Mohamed Hagi, the president’s lead foreign affairs adviser and former envoy to Taiwan. “Concrete steps are already being taken to materialize strategic cooperation that underscores Somaliland’s role as a credible and reliable partner.”

Military Endorsements

The visit drew praise from within Somaliland’s security ranks. Niman Yusuf, chief of staff of the Somaliland National Army, hailed the presence of U.S. Special Operations officers as “a step forward in US-Somaliland security cooperation and shared commitment to regional stability.”

The symbolism was not lost on U.S. veterans either. Maura McCormick, a Berlin Brigade alumna and decorated commando, wrote on X that she hoped the dialogue would continue: “I see a full bird colonel and two captains — it’s a positive start.”

Growing Congressional Support

The meeting also highlighted growing interest in Somaliland on Capitol Hill. Lawmakers have advanced legislation — including H.R. 5300, the U.S. and Republic of Somaliland Partnership Act — that would expand security and diplomatic ties. Irro pointedly thanked Congress for “continued support,” framing Somaliland as a reliable ally for Washington at a moment when global powers are competing for influence in the Horn.

Analysts note that Beijing and Ankara are lobbying heavily against the bill, while funneling resources into Somalia’s federal government. “The Chinese government is spending a lot of money to prevent H.R. 5300 from being passed by both houses of Congress,” one foreign policy analyst told The SaxafiMedia, adding that U.S. rivals see recognition of Somaliland as a strategic setback.

Somaliland’s Pitch

Irro emphasized Somaliland’s three decades of stability, democratic governance, and control over a coastline that stretches more than 500 miles along the Gulf of Aden — just north of the Bab el-Mandeb strait, a chokepoint for global shipping.

“Somaliland is not only a democracy that has kept the peace for over 30 years,” said Irro, according to officials present. “We are also a frontline partner in protecting international sea lanes and countering extremism in this vital region.”

For Washington, Somaliland’s pitch comes at a moment of heightened uncertainty. Somalia remains mired in political strife, Ethiopia is recovering from civil war, and Houthi attacks in the Red Sea have disrupted shipping routes. Against that backdrop, Hargeisa’s relative calm and consistent governance offer an alternative partner.

The Road Ahead

While Monday’s meeting stopped short of formal agreements, it marked one of the most significant direct engagements between U.S. military leadership and Somaliland’s presidency to date.

“This reflects a shared commitment to peace, security, and prosperity while laying the foundation for deeper collaboration,” Hagi, the presidential adviser, said. “It reaffirms Somaliland’s readiness to stand alongside the United States as a constructive actor in promoting stability across the wider region.”

Whether Washington moves to expand military cooperation or even formal recognition remains uncertain. But for Somaliland, the encounter was an unmistakable diplomatic win — and a signal to friends and rivals alike that Hargeisa intends to be at the center of the Horn’s security calculus.