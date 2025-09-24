HARGEISA, Somaliland — The Republic of Somaliland swiftly congratulated Michael Waltz on his confirmation as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, a move analysts say is a strategic bid to capitalize on growing momentum in Washington for stronger ties with the stable, self-governing territory in the Horn of Africa.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Waltz, a former Republican congressman and national security adviser, on Friday by a vote of 47-43. The confirmation came just ahead of the high-level meetings at the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, Somaliland’s Foreign Minister Abdirahman Dahir Adam was among the first to applaud the appointment. “I extend my warmest congratulations to Ambassador Michael Waltz… Somaliland looks forward to engaging with you in advancing our shared commitments,” Adam wrote.

The enthusiastic welcome from Hargeisa underscores Somaliland’s decades-long quest for international recognition and a closer security partnership with the United States. The country, which regained independence from Somalia in 1991, has maintained its own democratic government and security forces despite lacking formal recognition from any nation.

A Strategic Partnership in the Making

The congratulatory message is more than a diplomatic formality; it reflects a calculated effort to align with a U.S. official whose political views may favor Somaliland’s goals.

Shared Priorities: Waltz, a former Army Special Forces officer, is known in Washington as a China hawk who believes the Chinese Communist Party is engaged in a “cold war” with the U.S. This aligns with Somaliland’s own foreign policy, which has included opening a representative office for Taiwan, a move that angered Beijing.

Geostrategic Location: Somaliland occupies a crucial position on the Gulf of Aden near the Bab el-Mandeb strait, a vital chokepoint for global shipping. Its stability offers the U.S. a potential partner for combating threats like piracy and monitoring Houthi activities in the Red Sea.

Political Momentum: The Trump administration has publicly called for the recognition of Somaliland, and recent legislative efforts, such as the Somaliland Partnership Act, have sought to mandate deeper engagement, including a feasibility study on security cooperation.

Domestic Stability and International Ambitions

Somaliland’s government has long argued that its record of peaceful democratic transfers of power makes it a reliable partner. In November 2024, the country held a presidential election that resulted in the opposition candidate, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, defeating the incumbent. The United States Bureau of African Affairs praised the “successful election,” noting that Somaliland’s “impressive record of elections and peaceful transfers of power is a model for the region”.

“With new administrations taking office in both Washington and Hargeisa, a new chapter of relations between the United States and Somaliland may be beginning,” wrote the Atlantic Council, a Washington-based think tank.

Challenges on the Path to Recognition

Despite the optimism, significant obstacles remain. The United States continues to recognize the Federal Republic of Somalia’s territorial integrity officially and provides military support to Mogadishu for its fight against the extremist group al-Shabaab.

Furthermore, while support for Somaliland has been bipartisan, it has been predominantly championed by Republicans.

The coming months will test whether the warm words between Hargeisa and Washington can translate into a substantive partnership. For Somaliland, the appointment of Ambassador Waltz represents a hopeful sign that its strategic value is finally being noticed at the highest levels of the U.N.