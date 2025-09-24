Emirate’s divergent visa policy for Somaliland reflects a growing trend of nations prioritizing practical partnerships with the stable territory over strict adherence to the diplomatic formalities of Somali unity

HARGEISA, Somaliland — A recent visa ban imposed by the United Arab Emirates on Somalia has conspicuously excluded the Republic of Somaliland, the latest signal that economic and strategic interests are leading some nations to treat the two territories as separate entities despite a lack of formal diplomatic recognition.

The policy, which places Somalia on a list of countries whose citizens are barred from obtaining visas to the UAE, is a standard security measure for the Gulf nation. However, the UAE’s own official systems list Somaliland separately, and its residents are not subject to the ban—a distinction that analysts say reflects a decade of deepening direct engagement.

“This is acknowledgment of reality,” said a Western diplomat based in the Horn of Africa, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive political matter. “For international partners, the calculus is shifting. Somaliland offers stability and a strategic coastline, while Somalia presents immense challenges. The UAE is simply being pragmatic.”

That pragmatism took root in 2015, when the UAE’s DP World signed a landmark $442 million agreement directly with Somaliland’s government to modernize the port of Berbera, bypassing the federal government in Mogadishu. The deal was met with fierce opposition from Somalia, which decried it as a violation of its sovereignty, but it ultimately proceeded.

“The Berbera port agreement was a turning point,” said Ahmed Mohamed, a political analyst in Hargeisa. “It was the first time a major international player invested directly in Somaliland based on its own merits—its stability, its governance, and its geographic position.”

Somaliland, which restored independence from Somalia in 1991 after a brutal civil war, has since maintained its own government, currency, and security forces. It has held a series of peaceful, democratic elections, establishing a record of stability that stands in stark contrast to the fragile, al-Shabaab-plagued Somali state.

Yet, the international community has largely withheld recognition, adhering to the principle of Somalia’s territorial integrity.

That longstanding policy of deference to Mogadishu is now facing pressure beyond the Gulf. In the United States, Congress has passed legislation encouraging direct investment in Somaliland and pushing for separate U.S. travel advisories that distinguish the territory’s security situation from Somalia’s.

“The world is finally waking up to the fact that treating Somaliland as part of the problem in Somalia is a strategic error,” said a congressional aide involved in the legislation. “We have a partner in Hargeisa that shares our security interests, particularly in securing the vital shipping lanes off the Gulf of Aden.”

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a key global chokepoint, lies off Somaliland’s coast, making its cooperation crucial for combating piracy and monitoring regional threats.

Officials in Mogadishu continue to reject any moves that undermine Somali sovereignty. “The UAE’s visa policy is an internal matter, but our position is clear: Somalia is one and indivisible,” said Abdifatah Mohamed, a spokesman for the Somali Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which is not fully controlled in Mogadishu, the capital of the failed state of Somalia.

For Somaliland’s leaders, the UAE’s policy is validation of a long-held strategy: building partnerships through economic diplomacy rather than waiting for legal recognition.

“We have moved from isolation to engagement by proving we are a reliable partner,” said a senior Somaliland foreign ministry official, who was not authorized to speak publicly. “Investors and governments are becoming our advocates. Recognition is no longer a prerequisite for serious engagement.”

As geopolitical competition in the Horn of Africa intensifies, the quiet, practical recognition of Somaliland by powers like the UAE may well set a precedent that other nations, weary of the intractable problems in Somalia, could choose to follow.