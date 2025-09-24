WASHINGTON — Abdillahi Hassan Adan, Somaliland Finance Minister, met Monday with Ambassador Bashir Goth and senior staff at the Somaliland mission in Washington, D.C., in a visit that underscored Hargeisa’s growing push to convert economic momentum into deeper political and diplomatic ties with the United States.

The meeting, announced on the mission’s social media feed, came amid a short trip in which Adan attended an international financial conference and held briefings with U.S. officials on possible areas for cooperation.

The visit — modest in scale but heavy in symbolism — reflects Canberra-sized ambitions in miniature: Somaliland is pressing a two-track case to Washington. In public appearances and closed-door sessions, ministers and envoys are pitching Somaliland as a relatively stable, investment-ready gateway on the Gulf of Aden with valuable port and corridor assets that could serve regional trade and U.S. strategic interests.

At the mission on Monday, officials said discussions focused on fiscal reforms, infrastructure financing, and the kinds of public–private partnerships that would attract U.S. institutional capital. “This engagement is an important step in advancing Somaliland’s engagement with international partners and showcasing the country’s untapped potential,” Ambassador Goth said in a message welcoming the minister to the mission. The posts announcing the meeting did not disclose the names of U.S. officials briefed or the substance of classified conversations.

Somaliland’s economic pitch centers on a handful of concrete assets: the deepwater port at Berbera, expanding logistics links to landlocked Ethiopia, and a business environment that Hargeisa argues is more predictable than that of its neighbor, Somalia. The port has attracted major regional investors in recent years, transforming Berbera into a regional transshipment node and the centerpiece of Somaliland’s commercial appeal. Emirati-backed projects and commercial deals — including a series of agreements with DP World and other Gulf investors — are frequently cited by Somaliland officials as evidence that the territory can deliver returns for international partners.

The economic arguments are arriving at a moment of renewed U.S. political interest in the Horn of Africa — and in Somaliland specifically. Over the past months, a number of U.S. lawmakers and commentators have urged the Biden and Trump administrations to take a harder look at Somaliland’s status, and Washington has publicly acknowledged it is assessing the implications of closer engagement there. Strategic analysts say the draw is both economic and military: access to bases, maritime logistics, and a counterterrorism partner in a volatile region.

Analysts who follow the territory say the visit is pragmatic diplomacy, aimed first at translating interest into small but tangible financial commitments that can be pointed to at home as proof of progress toward the larger political goal of recognition. “Somaliland’s leaders are pursuing a careful, incremental strategy: build credibility through contracts and development projects, then use that credibility to press for higher-level political outcomes,” said one regional analyst who has tracked U.S. policy toward the Horn. Public reporting has framed the approach as an attempt to make recognition a byproduct of deepening ties rather than an immediate demand.

For Somaliland, the immediate priority is straightforward. Ministers like Adan are trying to show that Hargeisa can manage public finances, implement reforms, and absorb foreign capital responsibly — all of which the wider global financial community says are prerequisites for lending, insurance, and long-term investment. Officials on Monday sought to highlight projects they say will yield quick wins: port and transport upgrades, a nascent push to formalize tax systems, and outreach to diaspora investors who already remit significant sums to support businesses and services at home.

Whether those arguments will sway U.S. policymakers to take the politically fraught step of formal recognition remains an open question. For now, Hargeisa appears to be betting on a slow accumulation of commercial ties and a drumbeat of technical cooperation that it hopes will make political normalization harder to resist. “Recognition is the end goal for Somaliland’s leaders,” the analyst said, “but the immediate task — and the thing that will determine whether recognition is ever on the table — is whether they can deliver credible, bankable projects.”

As Adan departed Washington to continue his tour, the tone from the mission was upbeat but cautious. The meeting with Ambassador Goth, officials said, was one more way to keep the conversation with U.S. institutions alive — a steady, deliberate campaign to convert economic promise into diplomatic reality.