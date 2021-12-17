The Republic of Somaliland has signed a memorandum of understanding with Chennai-based Deepam Hospitals to help the citizens of the country who travel to India for medical treatment.

According to the government of Somaliland, 50,000 medical tourists go abroad each year, however, there is no basis given for this estimate.

Deepam Hospitals has initiated investment in primary, secondary and nutritional healthcare for the Republic of Somaliland with the assistance of international agencies.

The investment is estimated to be US$100 million. Their Tamil Nadu trade office will handle inquiries for medical travelers from Somaliland.

There are basic hospital facilities in cities in the country but elsewhere medical facilities are extremely limited or non-existent.

