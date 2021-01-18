A delegation from the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation has opened two hospitals in the Republic of Somaliland.

The first, is the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Hospital, in the port city of Berbera, and the second, is a specialized hospital for women, childbirth, and neonatal care, in the city of Burao, the second-largest city in Somaliland.

The move comes in line with the directives of the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the direct follow up of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Foundation.

The gesture – implemented by the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation – is part of the UAE’s humanitarian initiatives to alleviate the suffering of underprivileged people, especially given the challenges facing the health sector in Somaliland, and in light of the worsening health conditions, the world is witnessing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The hospital in Berbera was inaugurated by Abdirahman Saylici, Vice President of Somaliland; and Omar Ali Abdillahi, Minister of Health of Somaliland, in the presence of a number of senior officials from both sides.

Saylici praised the distinguished relations that bind his country with the UAE and expressed his appreciation for the humanitarian and developmental assistance provided by the UAE government to Somaliland.

He also thanked the Khalifa Foundation for its charitable initiatives in the country, noting that “thousands of families in Burao and Berbera will receive excellent health care thanks to this Emirati donation.”

The Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Hospital has a capacity of 40-beds, with a total area spanning 1,351 square meters. It includes a reception office, an operating room, eight patient rooms, six clinics, including a dental clinic, and three critical care rooms, as well as an emergency room.

The hospital was also equipped with modern medical devices and a backup generator.

The second hospital, which also has a 40-bed capacity, was inaugurated by the UAE delegation and the Somaliland Minister of Health.

The health minister thanked the UAE leadership for funding the project, saying that it will significantly improve the health care being provided to women and newborn babies.

The hospital covers a total area of 1,351 square meters and features an operating room, eight patient rooms, six clinics, including a dental clinic, three intensive care rooms, and three emergency rooms. The hospital also hopes to reduce the rate of neonatal and maternal mortality.

About the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation

The Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation was established by Law No. 20 in July 2007, issued by his Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, may God save and bless him.

The vision of the Foundation is “Pioneering Initiatives for Welfare” and its strategies are focused on health and education on domestic, regional, and global scales. The educational strategy of the Foundation includes supporting vocational educational projects in countries of the region, health needs related to malnutrition, child protection, and care and the provision of safe water on a global level.

Poor and needy communities are also supported by the provision of the main infrastructure such as schools and hospitals etc. In order to implement these strategies, the Foundation has entered into partnerships with global organizations affiliated with the United Nations and public welfare organizations.

