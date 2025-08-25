Mariam Wahba, a Research Analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), joins Aden Independent Channel (Arabic) to discuss the recognition of Somaliland

A US legislative move challenges a decades-old diplomatic stance on Somali unity, citing strategic interests and self-determination.

WASHINGTON – In a move that could reshape US foreign policy in the Horn of Africa, a new bill before the US Congress is advocating for the formal recognition of the Republic of Somaliland as a sovereign state, directly challenging the long-standing principle of a unified Somalia.

The discussion was at the forefront of a segment on Aden Independent Channel on August 18, 2025, where host Hoda Al-Owais explored the implications of the “Somaliland Independence Act” (Bill 3992) with Mariam Wahba, a Research Analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD).

The bill, introduced by Representative Scott Perry, represents a historic departure from traditional US diplomacy. “Traditionally, and before the current situation, the United States adhered to the policy of one Somalia,” Wahba explained. “This bill does two things. First and foremost, it recognizes the Republic of Somaliland as a sovereign and Free State. Second, and more importantly, it actually seeks to cancel Somalia’s claim to the Somaliland region.”

Somaliland restored independence in 1991 and has since functioned as a de facto state with its own government, currency, and passports, though it lacks international recognition.

Al-Owais questioned the motivation behind this unprecedented congressional shift, asking what prompted the new conviction in Washington. Wahba pointed to a concerted lobbying effort by Somaliland and, crucially, a strategic offer framed within the Trump administration’s “America First” doctrine.

“This campaign is unique in its kind because it offers something to the United States,” Wahba stated. “Somaliland has allegedly offered… two things to the United States. The first is long-term access to rare earth minerals, and the second is a naval base. These are vital matters for American national security interests.”

The strategic location of Somaliland, directly opposite the Red Sea, and the ongoing threats from Houthi militants, makes the prospect of a naval base particularly attractive. Wahba noted that while US military action has degraded Houthi capabilities, the threat persists.

“Establishing a naval base in this vital region will be essential to continuing the fight against them and against any terrorist organization that threatens the Red Sea and international trade,” she said.

When asked about the likelihood of President Trump acting on the congressional bill, Wahba was cautious but noted the proposal’s alignment with the administration’s transactional approach to foreign policy.

“The good news for Somaliland is that they are offering something in return for recognition… elements of great value to Trump,” she said. “I believe that the White House is at least seriously studying this proposal.”

The potential recognition of Somaliland raises broader questions about whether the US is abandoning its post-Cold War commitment to preserving the territorial integrity of states. Wahba suggested that while a decision to recognize Somaliland would be a significant break from tradition, it is a unique case.

“Somaliland is not asking for recognition just for the sake of recognition, but it is asking for it because it is actually exercising the functions of a sovereign state,” she argued. “Somaliland has reached a stage where it issues passports, prints its own currency, holds fair and democratic elections… and is witnessing a peaceful transfer of power.”

She concluded that such a move would not automatically open the door for other secessionist movements, but would instead establish a new precedent based on a territory’s demonstrated capacity for stable self-governance and its strategic value to US interests.

Watch the full program below:

About Mariam Wahba: She is a research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), specializing in Arab politics with a focus on minorities in the Middle East. Born in Egypt and a Coptic Christian, she is an advocate for religious freedom and co-founder of American-ish, a platform promoting Middle Eastern ethno-religious minorities and American values. She holds a BA in Middle East studies, Arabic, and Jewish studies from Fordham University.