Popular messaging app and Facebook-owned WhatsApp Messenger has down and seems to be having an issue, in particular with sending and receiving of messages with users reporting problems around the world. Now, the issue has been fixed as users have started receiving the messages

UPDATE: Users are now able to send and receive messages across the globe. The app was facing issues for almost an hour in many parts of the world.

The dreaded ‘connecting’ icon is coming up as people try to use the app.

Issues have been reported across the world, including parts of Africa, Europe, the US, southern and central America, India, and Australia.

People who tried to connect to the messaging service were met with continuous connecting messages that failed to load.

The app itself stopped working at about 11 pm Hargeisa, Somaliland time on Tuesday.

DownDetector, which tracks social media outages said that at the peak of the outage some 6,000 people in the UK had registered that it was down.

Of those affected, a massive 88% said they were hit by connection issues.

The messaging service is now trending on Twitter with some 321,000 tweets being shared about the outage since it happened.

People expressed their shock over the fact it was down using the hashtag #whatsappdown.

One person simply said: “Great time for WhatsApp to be down. Awesome.”

Another said: “so I send a risky text and suddenly WhatsApp is down???”

While someone else tweeted: “So WhatsApp has been down for 8 minutes now?”

A spokesperson for Facebook did not immediately comment on the outage. We’ll update when we know more.

WhatsApp hit the 2 billion user mark earlier this year. Facebook bought WhatsApp for $19 billion in 2014 in what became one of the social media giant’s biggest purchases.

Here are a couple of tweets from people around the world:

#WhatsAppDown When whatsapp is down and you are in middle of a imp conversation.. pic.twitter.com/AKULsbGyLi — KJ (@kajal_sacheti) July 14, 2020

Checking Twitter to see if WhatsApp is down pic.twitter.com/xX0SEipgap — Laurence Mills (@laurencemills_) July 14, 2020

Are you still on twitter to check that WhatsApp is really down ??#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/oryfqcYgrZ — uday_9 (@UPatlola_YOLO) July 14, 2020

In case you are facing similar issues on your phone, we recommend waiting for some time as the issues are on the server end. Do not try reinstalling the app as it will totally lock you out of the app until the connection is fixed.

As per the report by Down Detector, 58 percent of users have complained about connection issues. While 39 percent of users are not able to send or receive messages, 2 percent are complaining about the log-in error. This clearly suggests that the problems are at the WhatsApp servers and should be fixed soon.

The issue is not only limited to Somaliland but is consistent across many parts of the world. Apart from the Android or iOS app, the users are also not able to access the web version of the messaging platform.