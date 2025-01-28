The article “Why Only Palestine and Not Biafra, Kurds, Uyghurs, and Somalilanders? The Selective Recognition of Statehood” by Savio Rodrigues, highlights the inconsistent approach of the international community in recognizing statehood.

Why Only Palestine and Not Biafra, Kurds, Uyghurs, and Somalilanders? The Selective Recognition of Statehood

By Savio Rodrigues

Recognizing Palestinian statehood has been a contentious and enduring issue in international relations. In recent decades, several European nations, including Ireland, Norway, and Spain, have unilaterally recognized Palestine, setting aside previous diplomatic frameworks. The United Nations General Assembly, too, granted Palestine non-member observer state status in 2012, further legitimizing its claims. The Palestinians, numbering around five million in Gaza and the West Bank, have masterfully utilized both spectacular acts of terrorism and highly adept public relations campaigns to keep their struggle for statehood at the forefront of global diplomatic discourse.

While the plight of Palestinians has garnered substantial international attention, the broader question arises: why are other stateless peoples, often with larger populations and equally compelling grievances, overlooked in their quests for sovereignty? This selective recognition exposes a glaring inconsistency in the global approach to self-determination, which seems to prioritize political expediency over principles of justice and equity.

The Palestinian Success in Public Relations

The Palestinian issue is one of the most visible conflicts in the world. Over the decades, the Palestinians have skillfully leveraged a combination of armed struggle, diplomacy, and media narratives to maintain international focus on their cause. High-profile events, such as the First and Second Intifadas, and the use of emotionally charged imagery depicting the suffering of Palestinian civilians, have elicited widespread sympathy.

The Palestinians’ ability to frame their narrative as one of colonial oppression and indigenous resistance has resonated deeply in international forums, particularly in the Global South. The strong support from Arab and Islamic nations, as well as a network of advocacy organizations in Western countries, has further bolstered their cause.

Yet, the singular focus on Palestine has overshadowed the equally deserving aspirations of other stateless peoples, many of whom face far greater persecution. This disparity underscores the role of geopolitics and selective morality in determining which struggles for statehood are deemed worthy of international recognition.

The Igbo and the Quest for Biafra

The Igbo people of Nigeria are a prime example of a group whose aspirations for self-determination have been largely ignored by the international community. Numbering approximately 35 million in Nigeria and millions more in the diaspora, the Igbo have long sought the revival of Biafra, an independent state that existed briefly from 1967 to 1970.

During the Nigerian Civil War, also known as the Biafran War, the Igbo endured a brutal campaign of genocide and starvation orchestrated by the Nigerian government. Over two million people, primarily women and children, perished in what was one of the 20th century’s most devastating humanitarian crises. Despite this history of suffering, the Igbo’s quest for statehood is met with indifference or outright hostility on the global stage.

Today, the Nigerian government continues to suppress the Igbo, culturally and politically. Christians, who form a significant portion of the Igbo population, are increasingly targeted in a country where religious and ethnic tensions run high. Yet, despite their numbers and historical plight, the Igbo struggle for self-determination receives minimal attention in international forums, overshadowed by other conflicts deemed more strategically important.

The Kurds: A Stateless Nation Straddling Borders

The Kurds, numbering between 30 million and 45 million, are one of the largest stateless ethnic groups in the world. Spread across Turkey, Iran, Iraq, and Syria, the Kurds have faced decades of systemic oppression and violence. In Turkey, Kurdish identity and language have been suppressed for much of the 20th century, with Kurds often labeled as separatists or terrorists.

In Iraq, the Kurds endured chemical attacks and mass killings under Saddam Hussein’s regime. More recently, the Kurdish forces in Syria, who played a critical role in the fight against ISIS, now face existential threats from Turkey’s military incursions. The global silence in response to Turkey’s actions, including forced displacement and civilian casualties, is deafening.

Despite their numbers and significant contributions to regional stability, the Kurds have failed to gain meaningful international support for their statehood aspirations. The geopolitical sensitivities surrounding their struggle, particularly the opposition from powerful states like Turkey, have rendered their cause a diplomatic non-starter.

The Uyghurs: Victims of Industrial-Scale Persecution

In China, the Uyghurs, a Turkic Muslim minority numbering around 12 million, face some of the most egregious human rights abuses of the modern era. The Chinese government has detained over a million Uyghurs in a sprawling network of internment camps, euphemistically labeled as “re-education centers.” Reports of forced sterilizations, cultural erasure, and slave labor have emerged, painting a grim picture of systematic persecution.

Unlike the Palestinians, who enjoy widespread support across much of the Muslim world, the Uyghurs’ plight is largely ignored by nations with significant economic ties to China. This silence is particularly striking given the scale of the atrocities, which many human rights organizations have described as crimes against humanity.

The Uyghurs’ lack of a cohesive international advocacy network and the global community’s reluctance to confront China have left their quest for autonomy in the shadows, despite their harrowing plight.

Somaliland: An Overlooked Success Story

Somaliland, with a population of around six million, restored its 1960 independence from Somalia in 1991 following the collapse of the central Somali government. Unlike many other stateless regions, Somaliland has achieved remarkable political stability and democratic governance.

Despite its successes, Somaliland remains unrecognized by any country, with the international community insisting on Somalia’s territorial integrity. This refusal to acknowledge Somaliland’s de facto independence reflects the broader reluctance to challenge existing borders, even when doing so aligns with principles of self-determination and good governance.

Somaliland’s case contrasts sharply with the Palestinian issue, where the international community has been willing to overlook territorial disputes and political complexities to advocate for statehood.

The disparity in how the international community approaches these struggles for self-determination reveals the role of geopolitics in shaping the global agenda. In the case of Palestine, the geopolitical significance of the Middle East, coupled with the strong support of Arab and Islamic nations, has ensured that the Palestinian cause remains a priority.

By contrast, the Igbo, Kurds, Uyghurs, and Somalilanders lack comparable geopolitical leverage. Their struggles do not align with the strategic interests of major powers, rendering their aspirations expendable in the calculus of international diplomacy.

Moreover, the narrative framing of these struggles plays a crucial role. The Palestinians have successfully positioned their cause as a symbol of anti-colonial resistance, resonating with the global left and many post-colonial states. In contrast, the Igbo and Kurds are often dismissed as separatists, while the Uyghurs and Somalilanders struggle to break through the media and diplomatic inertia.

The selective recognition of statehood undermines the credibility of the international community’s commitment to principles of self-determination and human rights. While the Palestinians’ quest for statehood is undoubtedly legitimate, it should not come at the expense of other equally deserving peoples.

A consistent approach to self-determination would require the international community to address each case on its merits, rather than through the lens of political expediency. This would involve acknowledging historical injustices, evaluating current governance capabilities, and considering the will of the people.

The plight of the Igbo, Kurds, Uyghurs, and Somalilanders serves as a stark reminder that the global system remains deeply flawed. Until the international community adopts a more equitable and principled approach, the promise of self-determination will remain an unfulfilled aspiration for millions around the world.

Savio Rodrigues is the Founder and Editor-in-Chief of GoaChronicle. He has more than 25 years of experience in media and journalism, having worked in both India and the Middle East. He is known for his strong nationalist views and actively addresses social issues both in India and worldwide. Rodrigues is well-regarded for his efforts against corruption, his investigations into global terrorism, and his inquiries into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

