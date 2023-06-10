Abdirisak Khalif is a traitor and anyone who defends him is a traitor too. Somaliland should have had a new chairman of the house long ago

In my opinion and within the law, Abdirisak Khalif has left the country so what is the fuss about? Replace him as per the law.

Agitation is rising after Abdirisak Khalif vacated his post and left the country. To quell the unrest, it is important to appoint a new leader in accordance with existing legislation. The search for a suitable candidate should commence immediately to ensure that the nation can continue to move forward.

The current situation in Somaliland is dire. Abdirisak Khalif, the chairman of the house, is a traitor with those who support him also seen as traitors. It has long been suggested that Somaliland should appoint a new chairman, to provide a fresh outlook and restore the faith of the people. To do this, the country must take decisive action and make the necessary changes. It is clear that the situation cannot continue in its current state, and a new chairman is needed as soon as possible.

My opinion about Abdirisak Khalif Ahmed, The former chairman of the SOMALILAND House of Representatives case

The case of the former chairman of the Somaliland House of Representatives is an extremely serious offense that cannot be taken lightly. It is an act of betrayal that has never before been witnessed in the history of Somaliland and must be treated with the utmost gravity. This is not a matter of opinion or party policy, and should not be open to discussion, debate, or any other form of consideration. This crime must be dealt with in the most serious manner possible.

In light of the recent summons issued by the Somaliland High Court to the former Chairman of the House of Representatives, Abdirisak Khalif Ahmed, it is important for the public and the government to take an objective look at the facts of the case. It is our right and responsibility as citizens to have an opinion on matters that affect our country, and to express our views openly and without fear of reprisal, but not in criminal cases

However, it is critical that we take into account the laws of the land and the provisions of the Constitution of Somaliland when forming our opinions.

As citizens, it is our responsibility to honor the provisions of the Somaliland Constitution, which serves as the primary legal framework of our nation. Meanwhile, it is the government’s duty to safeguard and enforce it.

Those found to be in violation of the laws of the land, regardless of their rank or status, should be brought to justice and duly punished. This is the only way we can ensure the integrity of our nation and its sovereignty.

It is our responsibility to remain impartial and objectively assess the facts of the case before coming to any conclusions. This is especially true when it comes to matters of national importance, such as those involving the former Chairman of the House of Representatives. We must ensure that the laws of the land are respected and that justice is served. This is the only way to ensure a just resolution to the case and to protect our nation’s integrity..

The safety and security of the nation depend on the enforcement of laws governing treason and foreign agents. It is therefore imperative that those who are found guilty of treason or other related offenses are sentenced to an appropriate period of imprisonment without parole. This is the only way to ensure that our country is not vulnerable to criminal organizations and traitors.

Treason is defined as the betrayal of one’s country by aiding an enemy. It is considered one of the most serious offenses and is punishable by long-term incarceration or death. It is important to note that the punishment for treason is different in different countries. In the United States, for example, the penalty for treason is life imprisonment without parole.

Foreign agents are individuals who are employed, hired, or otherwise associated with a foreign government or organization. They can be spies, saboteurs, or even agents of the enemy. They may be working for their own interests, or they may be acting on behalf of a foreign power. It is essential that laws governing foreign agents are enforced, as they represent a threat to the security of the nation.

In order to protect the nation from the threats posed by criminal organizations and traitors, it is necessary to ensure that those found guilty of treason or other related offenses are appropriately punished. This means that they must be sentenced to a period of imprisonment without parole. Without such measures, our society and our laws will be vulnerable to illegal activities that could potentially destabilize our nation.

It is also important to note that the laws governing treason and foreign agents must be enforced in order to uphold our values and preserve justice. Those found guilty of such offenses should not be allowed to go unpunished. This is the only way to ensure that justice is served and that our country is not vulnerable to criminal activities and treason.

In conclusion, it is essential that the laws governing treason and foreign agents are enforced and that those found guilty of such offenses are brought to justice. Without such actions, our country is in danger of suffering the consequences of allowing criminal activities and treason to go unpunished. It is therefore imperative that those convicted of such offenses are sentenced to an appropriate period of imprisonment without parole. This is the only way to safeguard our country from the manifold threats posed by criminal organizations and traitors.

The Constitution of the Republic of Somaliland

Article 49 of the Constitution of the Republic of Somaliland outlines the provisions concerning immunity for members of the House of Representatives. It states that a member of the House of Representatives may not be arrested, detained, or punished for matters brought before the House or for opinions expressed therein, with the exception of insults or slander. Furthermore, any action taken against a member of the House of Representatives must first be approved by the House itself, or the Standing Committee of the House if the Council is not in session.

In addition, Article 50, Section 3 of the Constitution states that if a member of the House of Representatives is found to have abandoned the House and the nation, disregarded the Constitution, and promoted anti-peace decisions, they have automatically lost their membership and immunity.

Article 79 of the Constitution further states that a member may be charged with criminal charges if they are caught in the act of committing a crime that is punishable by at least three years in prison, but only after the member has been stripped of their position of duty to the nation. The proceedings may not commence nor the member sent to jail until they are stripped of their position of duty to the nation.

The Constitution outlines the provisions concerning immunity for members of the House of Representatives, as well as the procedure for initiating criminal proceedings against a member of the House.

Abdirisak Khalif, the former chairman of the parliament

The case of the former chairman of the House of Representatives, Abdirisak Khalif, is a prime example of the repercussions of violating the Constitution. Abdirisak Khalif has not only abandoned the House, but the whole nation by disregarding the basic requirements of his election and denying his duty to the principles of Somaliland.

As per the provisions of Section 50, Section 3 of the Constitution, Abdirisak lost his immunity and membership in the House of Representatives once he relinquished his status as a member. This stipulation clearly states that any privileges or immunities associated with a member of the House are not applicable once the status of said member no longer stands. The Constitution does not generally protect someone who does not hold true to its values.

Therefore, in order to hold Abdirisak accountable for his actions, a criminal charge must be brought forward by the Attorney General and must be approved by two-thirds of the total members of the Assembly. Once the charge is approved, the High Court of Justice will be responsible for hearing the case. I can be wrong on this.

It is important to remember the significance of upholding the Constitution, as it is the cornerstone of our nation. Abdirisak has shown his disregard for the Constitution and therefore is accountable for it.

The case of Abdirisak is a reminder that no individual is above the law.

It is clear that the former chairman has withdrawn his status as a member of the House of Representatives and the immunities associated with it. He has openly violated the Constitution by promoting anti-peace decisions, opposing the national army in an armed war, and attempting to destroy the system he had sworn to protect and uphold.

Therefore, the question arises of what immunity Abdirisak still holds in the House of Representatives.

Immunity in the House of Representatives: The Case of Abdirisak

In light of Abdirisak’s actions, it is necessary to consider what immunity he still holds in the House of Representatives.

Immunity is an important feature of a functioning democracy. It is a boundary that protects members of parliament from infringement and allows them to carry out their duties without fear of legal action.

However, the Constitution of Somaliland does not generally protect those who have withdrawn their status as Members of Parliament.

Abdirisak’s case demonstrates the consequences of neglecting the immunities associated with the position and raises questions as to what immunity he still holds in the House of Representatives.

According to the Constitution, any members of Parliament who have breached the rules of conduct are not eligible to receive protection and immunities associated with the position.

Abdirisak was a prominent member and the chairman of the House of Representatives, representing the people of Somaliland. However, his recent actions have demonstrated a disregard for the nation, the House, and the Constitution. No doubt that the former chairman will be found guilty of corruption, treason, and unethical conduct

At the end of the hearing, Abdirisak is likely to be removed from his current positions of a Parliamentary Member and Chairman. This decision will be based on the law of the land and will be in accordance with the Constitution.

As the constitution is the highest law of the land, any decision made must abide by its regulations. In this particular case, and in my opinion, Abdirisak will be removed from his duties as a member of Parliament and Chairman. This is due to the fact that he has not followed the rules of conduct set out by the Constitution.

The Constitution is a set of laws that were created to ensure justice and fairness for all citizens. It is important that all members of Parliament abide by the rules set out within the document, as it is the cornerstone of the nation’s legal system.

As a former member, Abdirisak is no longer protected by the immunities associated with the position. He is therefore subject to the same legal proceedings as any other citizen of Somaliland. This means that he can be held accountable for his actions, and can be held responsible for any damage he has caused to the nation, the House, and the Constitution.

The case of Abdirisak demonstrates the importance of the immunities associated with the position of Member of Parliament. It is a reminder that those who choose to neglect their duties as representatives of the people of Somaliland, and who disregard the Constitution, will not be protected from the consequences of their actions.

As such, it is essential that members of the House of Representatives remain mindful of the immunities they are afforded, and the responsibilities that come with them.

The Constitution is the highest law of the land, its regulations must be followed, and the decision made at the end of the hearing will be in accordance with this.

It is undeniable that the gravity of the situation is clear to any reasonable person. This is a breach of the Constitution and a demonstration of disloyalty, and it is not a situation to be taken lightly. Everyone must recognize that such behavior is illegal and unacceptable. Anyone who attempts to justify the unjustifiable is both a criminal and a traitor and is liable to be prosecuted under the law.

In conclusion, Abdirisak Khalif is likely to be removed from his position as a Member of Parliament and Chairman, as he has violated the rules of conduct set out within the Constitution.

Message to the public

The role of government institutions in society is a highly discussed and criticized topic in Somaliland. We interfere too much, While it is important for citizens to ask questions and discuss any matters that have an impact on their lives, there is one exception to this: cases before the High Court.

In any criminal case that is under judicial consideration, any public opinion or media debate should not be taken into account until the court has made its ruling. This is to prevent any unnecessary conflict among the public, as well as to avoid placing any additional pressure on the court.

While public discourse is beneficial in ensuring the accountability of government institutions, it is not an appropriate tool when a case is before the High Court. Instead, citizens should wait for the tribunal’s decision before attempting to analyze potentially deceptive justice issues.

In summary, while the public has the right to question and debate the role of government institutions when a criminal case is before the High Court, public opinion is not a good idea until the tribunal has rendered its decision.

I urge people to refrain from analyzing this type of criminal justice case until the court has made its ruling.

Ahmed Yasin Mohamed Jama

