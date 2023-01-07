Analyzing Somaliland Politics – Somaliland candidate Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi picks poll lessons from Kenya

Kenya’s news channel, KTN News TV interviewed the Waddani party’s presidential candidate Abdirahman Irro

Somaliland is set to hold its presidential election this year after it was postponed in November last year due to technical and financial constraints. Somaliland is still not recognized as a country but is autonomous with its own army, currency, and passport.

Fathia Mohamed Nur sat down with Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi who is a presidential candidate from the Waddani party and started by asking him, what lessons can Somaliland learn from how Kenya handled its 2022 elections?

In the second video, Abdirahman Irro also answers:

How is Kenya important to Somaliland strategically and how it’s placed?

What is the political situation in Somaliland at the moment with the fact that the presidential election was postponed?

With the political uncertainty that’s there in the country, what is the opposition planning to do?

The opposition has been accused of fueling political tensions in Somaliland is this true?

What is the solution to the protracted political situation or political dispute in Somaliland?

Somaliland and Somalia talks?

There have been reports of suppression of media freedom in Somaliland?

There’s no women representation in Parliament so how are you going to ensure that there is woman’s participation politically?

Finally for any Somalilander who’s watching right now why should they vote for you as the next leader?