Somaliland: MSG Group of Companies through its DIFC, Dubai-based subsidiary company Horn Holding Group Ltd (HHG) has signed an agreement with Bedeschi SPA Italy for the construction of phase 1 of a full cement plant in Berbera, Somaliland.

Phase 1, a grinding unit, will take about 18 months and will have a production capacity of 0.7 Mt/yr. The project has also achieved financing from reputed Italian Financial Institutions.

The complete full plant project shall take three years to complete with a production capacity of 1.2 Mt/yr of cement and 1.0 Mt/yr of clinker.

Bedeschi SPA typically supplies bulk handling systems to the cement sector.

This article replaces an earlier version that erroneously stated that Raysut Cement was also involved in the project. MSG Group and Global Cement would like to make it clear that MSG Group is the 100% owner of this project.

About MSG Group

The MSG Group is a composite organization with its subsidiaries specializing in the following fields: Manufacturing of tobacco-based products, Telecommunications & Fiber Optic Cabling Systems, Petroleum & Gas Exploration, Energy Distribution, Shipping & Transit Services, Logistics Management, and Construction.

With over 700 employees, the MSG Group has three regional headquarters: Dubai (UAE), Somaliland, and Djibouti.

As a result, we operate in various regions globally that presents us with the opportunity to embrace cultural diversity and understanding.

We are passionate about our people and whilst we drive them as a team, we value them as individuals.

Delivering Excellence Internationally since 1981.

Visit the MSG Group website for more

About Bedeschi

BEDESCHI has been established in 1908, more than a hundred years ago, and since then offers a fully integrated line of products and services widely used in many fields such as in bricks and tiles manufacturing, cement production, bulk handling, and transport, mining, and marine logistics, only to mention the most important.

The Company is based in Limena with a 25.000 m2 production workshop on a total surface of more than 50.000 m2. Thanks to the state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities all the relevant parts of the equipment manufacturing can be carried out and controlled in-house, thus ensuring the highest possible quality without oversea outsourcing, spare parts availability, and deep technical knowledge of the products.

CONTINUITY

Since 1908 the Company has been owned and managed by the same family, preserving and enforcing customer relationships, being today the real backbone of the Company.

BEING GLOBAL

Since the very beginning, Bedeschi has always focused on expanding its market geographically and widening its products offerings as a primary goal.

The result is a Group of companies working all over the world with more than 90% of its sales abroad, serving many different industries and markets through an extended technical and commercial network being able to provide immediate technical and commercial service.

Milestones in the Company expansion are Bedeschi America Inc. (The Florida subsidiary serving the American market), CTP Team in Milan (Italy) serving customers’ environmental needs by providing leading technology in air and gas cleaning, and BLL being a world-class provider of services and equipment for the marine logistics.

Downloads

Visit the Bedeschi website for more