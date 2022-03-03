Captain Zuhuur Fathi Muktar is the first woman to join the Somaliland Coast Guard.
In just a few years, she’s risen through the ranks, keeping the waters safe while defying her detractors and forging a path for other young women like her.
Follow Caption Zuhuur on Twitter @Zuhuurfathi
