A Detailed Overview Towards Independence and Recognition of the Republic of Somaliland

Eng. Abdi Ali Barkhad

Geography and Demographics

Somaliland is located in the Horn of Africa, bordered by Djibouti to the northwest, Ethiopia to the south and west, and Somalia to the east. With an area of approximately 176,120 square kilometers and a population nearing 6.2 million in 2024, its capital, Hargeisa, is the largest city and a center of governance and culture for its inhabitants. The region’s extensive coastline of 850 kilometers along the Gulf of Aden, notably near the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, emphasizes its importance for international maritime trade and security, making it a strategic asset in regional politics.

The history of Somaliland traces back to its establishment as a British Protectorate in 1884, gaining formal independence on June 26, 1960. This independence was recognized by thirty-five countries, including significant global powers. Shortly thereafter, Somaliland chose to unite with Somalia, a territory under Italian colonial rule. However, this merger was flawed, as it lacked a ratified treaty, and a 1961 referendum demonstrated the Somaliland populace’s rejection of a unified state. Decades of systematic neglect and political disenfranchisement from the central Somali government exacerbated tensions, culminating in violent oppression during the 1980s under Siad Barre’s regime, which caused immense suffering and displacement.

The tragic circumstances of the 1982-1990s, marked by horrific human rights abuses in cities like Hargeisa, Burao, Ergavo, Berbera, and Gabiley, propelled Somaliland to reinstate its independence once more in May 1991 during the Burao Conference. This was pivotal in setting the stage for Somaliland’s contemporary governance model and aspirations for international recognition.

Following its restoration of independence, Somaliland has achieved remarkable political stability and a functioning democracy. It has established a multi-party political system with regular elections and peaceful transitions of power, distinguishing itself in a region often characterized by conflict. The government has implemented an independent judiciary and a bicameral parliament, providing a framework for governance that emphasizes both accountability and participation.

Moreover, Somaliland has developed a strong security apparatus capable of combating various threats, including extremism and piracy, which is crucial for maintaining regional stability. The successful containment of Al-Shabaab’s influence illustrates Somaliland’s commitment to safeguarding its borders and contributing to broader regional security.

The economic landscape in Somaliland has seen notable developments, particularly with investments such as the $442 million project by Dubai Port World at the Berbera Port, a $150-million-asphalt-road 250km from Berbera to the Ethiopian border (Togwajale town), and by a 20 km bypass road financed (17 million USD) by the UK. This project is vital for enhancing trade routes, particularly with Ethiopia, and establishing Somaliland as a significant trade hub in East Africa. The Berbera Corridor project not only supports economic growth but also improves regional connectivity, promoting economic collaboration.

Somaliland has promoted strategic alliances on the international stage. Its relationship with Taiwan exemplifies a partnership based on shared democratic values and principles. Furthermore, Somaliland maintains positive relations with Ethiopia, the UAE, Kenya, the UK, the EU, and the US, thereby enhancing its role as a stabilizing force in regional geopolitics. The stable governance and economic advancements achieved by Somaliland have informed its interactions and collaborations with these countries and organizations.

Somaliland satisfies the criteria for statehood as outlined in the Montevideo Convention, demonstrating a permanent population, defined territory, established governance structures, and the capability to engage in foreign relations. By formally recognizing Somaliland, the EU would reaffirm its dedication to promoting democracy and human rights, thereby enhancing international accountability and standards.

Somaliland’s recognition would be a strategic maneuver for the EU, contributing to regional security in the Horn of Africa. It would counterbalance destabilizing influences and create an environment conducive to peace and cooperation in the Gulf of Aden. The recognition aligns with the EU’s economic interests, fostering partnerships that could lead to enhanced trade and development opportunities, reinforcing a stable democratic ally in a volatile region.

Conclusion

In light of ongoing developments, we strongly encourage the European Union (EU) to adopt a principled and proactive stance regarding the recognition of the Republic of Somaliland. This pivotal moment calls for the EU, in collaboration with the broader international community, to formally acknowledge Somaliland’s aspirations and its rightful place within the global framework of sovereign nations.

Recognizing Somaliland is not merely a diplomatic gesture; it represents a profound tribute to the sacrifices and resilience of the Somaliland people, who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to peace, stability, and democratic governance in a region often beleaguered by conflict. The efforts of Somaliland to establish a functioning government and maintain social cohesion amid challenging circumstances deserve international support and recognition.

Furthermore, such acknowledgment aligns with fundamental democratic principles that promote self-determination and the rule of law. By supporting Somaliland’s quest for recognition, the EU can make a significant contribution to promoting democracy in the Horn of Africa, thereby fostering an environment conducive to sustained peace and security. This act of recognition would not only affirm the struggles of the Somaliland people for statehood and self-governance but also serve as a crucial step toward building a more stable and harmonious international landscape.

In conclusion, the EU’s recognition of the Republic of Somaliland would symbolize a commitment to upholding democratic values while also advancing the collective pursuit of global peace and security. It is time for the EU to stand firmly with Somaliland on its journey toward international legitimacy.

About the Author

Engineer Abdi Ali Barkhad is a Consultant Somalilander, an electrical engineer, a political analyst, and a writer known for his comprehensive commentary on the politics of the Horn of Africa and international relations. He has published numerous articles analyzing current policies in the region and is a staunch advocate for the Republic of Somaliland’s cause. He can be reached at: tra50526@gmail.com

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Saxafi Media.