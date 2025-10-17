HARGEISA, Somaliland — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi, widely known as President Irro returned to Hargeisa on Wednesday after two days of high-stakes talks in Addis Ababa with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed — meetings that ended without a breakthrough, according to several officials familiar with the discussions.

The visit — Irro’s first to Ethiopia since assuming office — was widely viewed as an effort to reset relations between the two neighbors after months of friction over maritime access and Somaliland’s campaign for international recognition.

Irro’s trip came just a day after his return from a two-week visit to the United Arab Emirates. The Addis talks were expected to revive a stalled trade arrangement critical to DP World’s plans to expand Berbera Port, which could serve as a key alternative to Djibouti for Ethiopian trade. According to Africa Intelligence, the Dubai-based logistics operator is awaiting Ethiopia’s approval to proceed with the project.

At Hargeisa’s Egal International Airport, Foreign Minister Abdirahman Dahir Adan told reporters the meetings centered on “strengthening cooperation between the two nations, enhancing regional stability, and expanding trade ties.” He declined to take questions, calling the discussions “cordial and productive.”

“Both sides reiterated their commitment to peace, cooperation, and mutual respect,” Adan said.

But officials close to the talks described a less harmonious outcome. “The talks ended in stalemate — no deal was reached,” said one senior Somaliland official, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue. “President Irro made it clear there would be no agreement without recognition for Somaliland. He told Abiy Ahmed directly: ‘No deal without a win-win.’”

Silence from Addis Ababa

While Hargeisa released limited details of the meetings, Ethiopia has remained conspicuously silent — issuing no statement or comment on Irro’s visit. That silence, analysts say, reflects the delicate balancing act facing Abiy’s government as it seeks maritime access without alienating Somalia.

“This silence speaks volumes,” said Abdulkadir Warsame, a Horn of Africa analyst based in Nairobi. “Ethiopia is trying to balance its need for access to the sea with the political cost of antagonizing Mogadishu and regional partners.”

Behind closed doors, the discussions reportedly included sensitive terms, with the UAE quietly facilitating dialogue. Ethiopia, sources say, floated proposals offering Somaliland economic stakes in national assets — such as Ethiopian Airlines or the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam — in exchange for expanded access to Berbera, sidestepping the formal recognition that could spark regional backlash.

The secrecy surrounding these talks, analysts add, may mask ongoing negotiations rather than an outright breakdown.

Rift Over the 2024 Memorandum

Irro’s visit also appeared to mark a deliberate departure from the Memorandum of Understanding signed on January 1, 2024, between Abiy Ahmed and former Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi. That deal — promising Ethiopia access to a seaport and military base in exchange for recognition of Somaliland’s independence — drew widespread condemnation from the failed state of Somalia.

Sources in Addis Ababa said Irro’s new administration has quietly distanced itself from that agreement, favoring dialogue and regional cooperation over unilateral moves.

“President Irro’s trip is about resetting relations on a more pragmatic footing,” said a Horn analyst in Nairobi who spoke on condition of anonymity. “By walking away from the table without signing anything, Hargeisa is signaling that it won’t trade sovereignty for vague assurances.”

Draft Framework for Cooperation

Despite the absence of a deal, both sides discussed an eight-point framework to enhance economic and infrastructural cooperation, according to an Ethiopian source familiar with the matter. The draft framework reportedly covered:

Expansion of Berbera Port with a dedicated Ethiopian terminal. Preferential tariff and revenue-sharing mechanisms. Development of a standard-gauge railway connecting Berbera to Ethiopia. Financial sector integration to link Somaliland to international banking systems. Ethiopian technical support for air traffic modernization. Ethiopian Airlines investment in Egal International Airport. Collaboration on a natural gas pipeline from Ethiopia’s Ogaden Basin to Berbera. A roadmap for future trade and infrastructure partnerships.

These points could not be independently verified and were not mentioned by Somaliland officials.

At a brief press conference, Minister Adan described the visit as “a success built on mutual understanding,” adding that “Prime Minister Abiy praised Somaliland’s governance and democratic progress.”

Divided Public Reaction

Reactions in Somaliland were mixed. Supporters lauded Irro’s firm stance on recognition, while critics accused him of returning home empty-handed.

“President Irro’s visit to Ethiopia shows no real gain for Somaliland,” said activist Mohamed Ahmed. “Abiy Ahmed didn’t even officially welcome him — that’s a clear humiliation. Somaliland deserves dignity, not diplomatic snubs.”

Lawmakers have also called for more transparency. “It’s a national duty for the president to brief the public on his visits to the UAE and Ethiopia,” said MP Abdillahi Gacmadhere, a member of the parliamentary committee on internal affairs, security, and defense. “Transparency builds trust — silence breeds speculation.”

Warsame, the Nairobi-based analyst, agreed. “Ambiguity can serve diplomacy abroad,” he said. “At home, it risks eroding public confidence.”

A Balancing Act in a Fragile Region

Somaliland, which restored independence from Somalia in 1991, operates with its own government, currency, and army but remains internationally unrecognized.

For now, Irro’s approach marks a shift toward cautious engagement — seeking to advance Somaliland’s long-standing recognition efforts while avoiding confrontation in a volatile region.

“Somaliland is showing it can lead through dialogue and restraint,” said Yusuf Hassan, a political analyst in Hargeisa. “But recognition remains the ultimate test — and Ethiopia still isn’t ready to cross that line.”

In a statement Thursday, Presidential Spokesperson Hussein Adan Egeh (Deyr) said the visit “further strengthened the bonds of friendship, cooperation, and mutual respect” between the two nations. Both governments, he added, reaffirmed their commitment to “advancing peace, stability, and sustainable development across the Horn of Africa.”

Despite the diplomatic optimism, the outcome leaves Ethiopia–Somaliland relations in limbo — a reminder that in the Horn of Africa, recognition and realpolitik remain deeply intertwined.