DUBAI, UAE — Global logistics giant DP World has launched a new shipping route directly linking its flagship Jebel Ali Port in the United Arab Emirates with the Port of Berbera in Somaliland, a strategic move set to intensify competition for trade dominance in the Horn of Africa.

The new service, operating on a nine-day frequency, establishes a fortified commercial corridor between the Gulf and East Africa. It is designed to position Berbera as a major alternative to the port of Djibouti, the primary maritime gateway for landlocked Ethiopia, and a key hub for international military bases. The route includes scheduled stops in Aden, Yemen, and Djibouti itself, creating a network that proponents say will offer shippers more choice and resilience.

“The Jebel Ali to Berbera service further complements DP World’s investment drive into Africa,” said Ganesh Raj, Group Chief Operating Officer for Marine Services at DP World. “In doing so, we are supporting the growth of resilient, sustainable corridors that unlock prosperity for our partners, customers, and the communities we serve.”

The launch signals deepening economic integration between the UAE and Somaliland, an independent republic that has sought international recognition for three decades. For Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous nation, the route offers a potential lifeline; cargo can move from Berbera’s modernized terminals inland, providing a critical alternative to its current heavy reliance on Djibouti for over 95% of its seaborne trade.

Transforming a Regional Gateway

Berbera’s strategic location along key East-West shipping lanes has turned it into a crucial node in the Horn of Africa’s evolving trade landscape. Since DP World took over operations at Berbera in 2017 under a 30-year concession, the port has undergone a dramatic transformation. The company reports that vessel productivity has skyrocketed by 450%, while container volumes and general cargo throughput have risen by 30% and 90%, respectively.

The port now features a 1,050-meter quay, including a 400-meter berth capable of handling Triple E-class vessels—capable of handling the world’s largest container ships. The port now handles more than 14 container vessels per month and has an annual capacity of 500,000 TEUs, with expansion plans to quadruple that to 2 million TEUs.

Berbera’s upgraded infrastructure also includes facilities capable of handling up to 4 million heads of livestock annually, a key export for Somaliland and Ethiopia. Adjacent to the port, the Berbera Special Economic Zone (BSEZ) has been developed to attract investors and accelerate industrialization across the Horn of Africa.

This infrastructure is central to the broader vision for Berbera, which includes an adjacent special economic zone intended to attract foreign investment and spur industrial growth.

“The launch of this new corridor is a milestone in our ambition to build faster, safer, and more reliable trade routes,” said Supachai Wattanaveerachai, CEO of DP World Horn of Africa. “It reflects our commitment to creating meaningful economic benefits for businesses and communities in the region.”

The project is not without its geopolitical complications. Somaliland’s claim of independence is not recognized by any country, including the UAE. DP World’s expanding footprint in Berbera has therefore been a sensitive issue, viewed by some analysts as a strategic play by the UAE to secure long-term influence and port access on the crucial Bab el-Mandeb strait.

Reshaping Regional Trade Dynamics

The new route is a direct challenge to the regional hegemony of Djibouti, which has leveraged its strategic location to become a linchpin of maritime logistics. By offering a direct, scheduled service from Jebel Ali—one of the world’s busiest transshipment hubs—DP World is betting that shippers seeking to avoid potential congestion in Djibouti will pivot to Berbera.

The service’s viability is bolstered by significant investments in inland infrastructure. A 250-kilometer road corridor linking Berbera to the Ethiopian border, funded by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and the UK’s Department for International Development, is designed to ensure smooth transit for goods headed to and from Ethiopia’s vast market.

DP World holds a 58.5 percent stake in Berbera’s container and general cargo terminal and has committed over $3 billion to African infrastructure projects, with an additional $3 billion earmarked for the next five years.

The company’s investments stretch from the Kigali Logistics Platform in Rwanda to the Maputo Corridor in Mozambique—part of a continent-wide effort to build resilient, technology-driven supply chains that reduce dependency on congested trade routes.

“Our investments in Africa are about more than ports,” Raj said. “They’re about enabling growth, supporting entrepreneurs, and connecting underserved regions to the global economy.”

For Somaliland, the continued expansion of Berbera Port represents a tangible step toward its goal of economic self-sufficiency and a stronger claim to de jure statehood. As one regional economist noted, “Ports are more than just economic assets in the Horn of Africa; they are instruments of foreign policy and strategic leverage. Berbera is now firmly on the map as a contender.”

As the Jebel Ali–Berbera route begins regular operations, analysts say the move underscores the Horn of Africa’s rising importance in global trade and signals a new era of maritime cooperation between the Gulf and East Africa.

“DP World’s expansion in Berbera is reshaping the region’s economic geography,” said Nairobi-based trade analyst Ahmed Nur. “It’s giving East Africa an alternative route — one that could redefine how goods move between the Red Sea, the Gulf, and the African interior.”