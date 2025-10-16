Tripartite Summit in Djibouti Forge Stronger Security Maritime Alliance in Red Sea

DJIBOUTI CITY — In a rare show of regional unity, the Coast Guard commanders of Somaliland, Yemen, and Djibouti convened this week in Djibouti for a landmark tripartite summit aimed at bolstering security cooperation in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, one of the world’s most strategically vital maritime corridors.

The high-level talks, held at the Djibouti Coast Guard headquarters, brought together Admiral Ahmed Hure Hariye of Somaliland, Commander Khalid Ali Mohamed Salah of Yemen, and Commander Wa’ays Omar Boqore of Djibouti.

The meeting focused on countering maritime threats, curbing external interference, and ensuring the free and safe movement of international shipping through the region’s busy waterways.

“Our government and coast guard are committed to protecting these waters through robust cooperation,” said Admiral Hariye of Somaliland. “We aim to ensure a maritime environment free from disruption and insecurity, particularly along the southern Red Sea.”

Strengthening Regional Coordination

The three commanders agreed to deepen coordination through joint patrols, intelligence sharing, and technical exchanges—efforts they say are essential to counter piracy, smuggling, and foreign interference.

Yemen’s Commander Salah reaffirmed his country’s commitment to defending the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden despite ongoing instability at home.

“Yemen stands ready to safeguard our waters against all forms of external threats,” he said. “Protecting the Red Sea is not only a national duty but also a collective regional responsibility.”

Djibouti’s Coast Guard chief, Commander Boqore, emphasized the shared stakes that unite the three nations, calling the Red Sea “a common lifeline.”

“Close collaboration is essential to make the Red Sea a safe and reliable zone for all,” Boqore told reporters. “No single country can secure it alone.”

A Unified Front in a Strategic Corridor

The summit follows a series of recent international efforts to address maritime insecurity in the region. Earlier this year, Admiral Hariye attended a French-organized conference in Djibouti, where Red Sea security topped the agenda.

“The Red Sea has become a geopolitical chessboard. This meeting is a statement that local actors want to take the lead.” — Dr. Fatima Hassan, Horn of Africa security analyst

Analysts say the new trilateral framework signals a shift toward regional ownership of maritime stability, at a time when global powers—from the United States to China—are expanding their naval presence in the area.

“The Red Sea has become a geopolitical chessboard,” said Dr. Fatima Hassan, a Horn of Africa security analyst based in Nairobi. “This meeting is a statement that local actors want to take the lead in protecting their own waters.”

A Step Toward Broader Regional Stability

The commanders agreed to formalize their cooperation through a joint action plan, including mechanisms for crisis response and pollution control. The plan will be reviewed in a follow-up session scheduled for early 2026.

For Somaliland, whose coast guards patrol hundreds of miles of unrecognized but increasingly vital waters, the summit marks an opportunity to demonstrate regional leadership. For Yemen and Djibouti, it underscores the urgency of securing trade routes that carry millions of barrels of oil and goods daily.

As Commander Boqore put it, the stakes extend beyond national borders: “A secure Red Sea means a stable Horn of Africa — and a safer world.”