Nairobi, Kenya — Raila Amolo Odinga, the fiery former Kenyan Prime Minister whose lifelong struggle for democracy made him a titan of African politics and whose unflinching support for the Republic of Somaliland carved a unique diplomatic path—revered at home and respected across the continent—died on October 15 in Kochi, India. He was 80.

Family members said Odinga suffered a cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Kenyan officials confirmed his death in a statement late Wednesday, calling him “the father of our democracy” and “a giant of our politics.”

“Kenya has lost a legend—a freedom fighter whose courage and vision shaped our democracy,” President William Ruto said while declaring a national mourning period. “Raila Odinga’s spirit will forever live in the heart of our nation.”

Odinga’s death sent ripples of grief far beyond Kenya’s borders—including in Somaliland, where he was remembered as a steadfast and principled friend who used his political stature to advocate for the country’s right to self-determination.

A Political Giant in Kenya and Africa

A towering figure in Kenyan politics for more than half a century, Odinga’s career was defined by defiance and reform. The son of Kenya’s first vice president, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, he spent years in detention for opposing one-party rule and later became a central figure in Kenya’s transition to multiparty democracy in the 1990s.

Although he never won the presidency despite several attempts, Odinga was widely credited with shaping the nation’s democratic trajectory. As Prime Minister from 2008 to 2013, he helped steer Kenya through a fragile peace following the post-election violence.

The African Union Commission chairperson, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, mourned Odinga as “a towering African statesman and visionary reformer,” praising his lifelong pursuit of “democracy, good governance, and people-centered development.”

Political analyst Dr. Hassan Khayre described Odinga as “the conscience of African democracy.”

“He fought for justice at home and spoke for freedom abroad,” Khayre said. “Even in defeat, he led with dignity and moral authority.”

An Unwavering Friend to Somaliland

Among Odinga’s many international causes, one stood out for its rarity in African politics: his unwavering advocacy for Somaliland’s recognition as an independent state.

While Kenya’s official policy recognized what they call the territorial integrity of Somalia, Mr. Odinga used his platform as a senior statesman to champion Somaliland’s case.

“We must not ignore a people who have built peace, held elections, and governed themselves responsibly,” he declared at a 2019 African governance forum in Addis Ababa, voicing an argument he would repeat in international summits and regional meetings.

“Raila Odinga spoke for Somaliland when few others would. His courage and fairness defined his statesmanship.” — President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro

In June 2025, just months before his death, Odinga hosted Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro at his Nairobi residence, reaffirming his support for Somaliland’s right to statehood.

In a statement following that meeting, President Irro thanked Odinga for his “unwavering support for Somaliland’s aspiration to claim its rightful place among the community of nations.”

In Somaliland, the mourning felt personal. “Somaliland has lost a true friend,” President Irro said in a statement on Wednesday. “Raila Odinga understood the principles of self-determination and fairness. He spoke for Somaliland when few others would.”

President Irro’s office later released a formal condolence message, calling Odinga “a leader of wisdom and integrity who deeply understood and respected the aspirations and legitimate rights of Somaliland’s people.”

Former Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi also paid tribute, describing Odinga as “a distinguished freedom fighter, a champion of justice and democracy, and a great friend of the Republic of Somaliland.”

The central bank governor, Abdinasir Hersi, remembered Mr. Odinga’s “unwavering support and consistent advocacy for Somaliland’s legitimate quest,” which he said reflected “his deep belief in justice, fairness, and the inherent right of all nations to determine their own future.”

Others echoed that sentiment. Former ambassador Bashe Omar called him “a true friend of Somaliland and a towering figure in African democracy.”

As Kenya and the wider continent prepare to say farewell, the words of Somaliland MP Abdillahi Gacmadheere perhaps best captured the dual nature of his legacy: “A visionary leader who played a historic role in Kenya’s democracy and regional politics, and a true friend of the Republic of Somaliland.”

Ibrahim Muse, a political analyst in Hargeisa, wrote, “A giant of Africa has fallen. Raila Odinga was among the last of a rare breed—a leader who could inspire and unite across generations.”

A Legacy That Transcends Borders

Across Somaliland, flags were lowered to half-mast, and tributes poured in from government ministries, civic groups, and institutions. The Laas Geel Institute, a leading think tank in Hargeisa, wrote, “His legacy will continue to inspire generations.”

The Somaliland Mission in Kenya issued an official condolence message, stating:

“Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga was a true friend of Somaliland—a voice of solidarity, understanding, and African unity. His legacy of courage, democracy, and regional cooperation will be fondly remembered.”

Odinga’s passing, observers say, closes a historic chapter in East African politics — one defined by unyielding advocacy for democratic reform, human rights, and regional understanding.

“He believed that Africa’s destiny should be determined by Africans,” said Dr. Mohamed A. Omar, head of the Somaliland Mission in Kenya. “That belief guided everything he stood for—and it will outlive him.”

A Continent in Mourning

Kenya’s streets fell quiet as news of Odinga’s death spread, with mourners gathering outside his Nairobi home and across Kisumu, his political stronghold in western Kenya. Supporters referred to him by his affectionate nickname, “Baba”—father—a symbol of both political resilience and national affection.

For Somaliland, he will be remembered as something more: a courageous voice of empathy in a region where few dared to speak up for its cause.

“His wisdom, leadership, and vision for a self-reliant and dignified Africa will be remembered with the highest respect and gratitude,” Somaliland’s Central Bank Governor wrote.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced, but regional leaders are expected to attend what many anticipate will be one of the largest state funerals in Kenya’s history.