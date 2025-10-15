The visit underscores a deepening partnership reshaping the Horn of Africa, as Ethiopia pursues maritime access and Somaliland seeks long-sought international recognition

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — The president of Somaliland arrived in the Ethiopian capital on Tuesday for official talks, a visit that underscores a burgeoning and contentious partnership in the Horn of Africa as Addis Ababa seeks maritime access and Hargeisa pursues international legitimacy.

Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi, widely known as President Irro, was invited by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and was received at Bole International Airport by Foreign Minister Gedion Timotheos in a ceremony marked by high-level protocol.

The warm reception for the leader of the independent republic highlights the strategic calculations driving the relationship, which has escalated diplomatic friction with the federal government of Somalia.

“The reception for President Irro isn’t just courtesy; it’s a clear signal of Ethiopia’s intent to deepen this relationship, regardless of objections from Mogadishu.”

— Addis Ababa-based diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity

The visit comes months after a historic memorandum of understanding, in which landlocked Ethiopia acknowledged Somaliland’s claim to statehood in exchange for future access to the Red Sea via the port of Berbera.

While the full deal remains unimplemented, this week’s talks are expected to focus on advancing cooperation on trade, infrastructure, and security.

“This engagement reflects a pragmatic approach from both governments, aimed at advancing shared economic and security interests while contributing to broader regional stability,” said Reyte Abdi, a regional political analyst. “For Ethiopia, it’s about securing a strategic coastline. For Somaliland, it’s about breaking its diplomatic isolation and treating its pursuit of recognition as a serious, state-to-state matter.”

The Somali government in Mogadishu, which considers Somaliland an integral part of its territory, has repeatedly condemned Ethiopia’s outreach as a violation of its sovereignty. The high-profile nature of Irro’s visit, complete with a reception typically reserved for heads of state, is likely to further inflame tensions.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Hussein Adan Igeh, the spokesperson for the president of Somaliland, characterized the trip as an “official state visit,” signaling Hargeisa’s confidence in the partnership.

Diplomatic observers note that Addis Ababa’s courtship of Hargeisa is part of a broader recalibration of its foreign policy, driven by Prime Minister Abiy’s public declaration of his country’s need for direct sea access. The partnership offers Ethiopia a potential alternative to the port in neighboring Djibouti, its primary maritime gateway.

“Ethiopia is playing a long game here,” said an Addis Ababa-based diplomat, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters. “The reception for President Irro isn’t just courtesy; it’s a clear signal of Ethiopia’s intent to deepen this relationship, regardless of the objections from Mogadishu. The discussions will undoubtedly center on making the Berbera access deal a reality.”

The talks between Irro and Abiy are expected to conclude on Wednesday, with official statements from both sides anticipated to outline the next steps in their expanding bilateral cooperation.