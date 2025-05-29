Tensions flare again as Kenya hosts Somaliland Leader, prompting fresh diplomatic tussle with Somalia

Kenya is once again caught in a diplomatic row with Somalia, this time over a visit by the leader of Somaliland, Abdirahman Abdillahi, to Nairobi. His trip, described by his office as a “strategic diplomatic visit,” has revived familiar tensions between Nairobi and Mogadishu, particularly around the thorny issue of Somaliland’s status.

As soon as Abdillahi landed in Nairobi, Somalia raised concerns. The federal government in Mogadishu, which considers Somaliland part of its territory, has always rejected any form of international engagement that appears to legitimize Somaliland. And this visit, though framed as routine by Nairobi, clearly didn’t go unnoticed.

Kenya Responds Quickly and Carefully

In response, Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs moved fast to control the narrative. In a statement, it reaffirmed its long-standing support for Somalia’s sovereignty, clearly stating that hosting Abdillahi did not signal any policy change.

“Kenya respects the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia,” the statement said, emphasizing that the visit should not be misinterpreted as recognition of Somaliland as an independent state.

Instead, Kenya framed the meeting as a working engagement as part of its broader efforts to build regional relationships on trade, security, and cross-border cooperation. In short, Kenya is saying that this is about practical interests, not politics.

The Somaliland Question

Somaliland has been governing itself since 1991, after breaking away from Somalia following years of civil war. It has its government, flag, currency, and institutions. Yet, no country, including Kenya, officially recognizes it as an independent nation.

Despite the lack of recognition, Somaliland has continued to engage with regional and international players. It has quietly built a reputation for relative stability, especially compared to other parts of Somalia still grappling with conflict and insecurity. For countries like Kenya, that stability offers opportunities, particularly in trade and investment.

But these engagements often come at a diplomatic cost. Somalia views them as undermining its authority. And while Kenya insists it still stands by the “One Somalia” policy, its occasional openness toward Somaliland continues to stir unease in Mogadishu.

A Pattern of Tension

This isn’t the first time a visit like this has caused trouble. Back in December 2020, Kenya hosted then-Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi. That move prompted Somalia to cut diplomatic ties with Nairobi ties which were only restored months later after mediation.

This time, Nairobi appears to be treading more carefully, clearly aware of the diplomatic sensitivities. But even so, the tension underscores just how delicate the situation remains.

Why Kenya Engages

From Nairobi’s perspective, engaging with Somaliland isn’t about politics, it’s about pragmatism. Kenya shares a long border with Somalia, hosts a large Somali diaspora, and has security interests in the region. Its troops are part of the African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia, and the country is home to thousands of Somali refugees.

At the same time, Somaliland’s growing economic role, especially through its Berbera Port and improved internal stability, makes it an attractive partner. Kenyan businesses see potential in tapping into Somaliland’s market, particularly in areas like logistics, education, construction, and tech.

So, Kenya is trying to strike a balance: working with Somaliland on practical matters while officially standing by Somalia’s unity. It’s a careful dance and not an easy one.

What Comes Next?

For now, Somalia hasn’t issued an official diplomatic response beyond initial objections, but the situation remains tense. Whether this visit leads to a deeper fallout or is quietly absorbed into the usual political friction remains to be seen.

What is clear, though, is that without a broader framework either from the African Union, the UN, or regional actors, these incidents will keep repeating. Somaliland will keep pushing for recognition, and Somalia will keep pushing back. And countries like Kenya, stuck in the middle, will have to keep threading the needle.