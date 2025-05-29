Death of General Morgan, ‘Butcher Of Hargeisa,’ Sparks Outrage and Reflection on Justice for the Isaaq Genocide

Nairobi — The Horn of Africa reflects and condemns as news spreads of the passing of General Mohammed Said Hersi Morgan, widely known as the “Butcher of Hargeisa.”

He died yesterday in Nairobi at approximately 80 years old, leaving behind a legacy marked by brutal war crimes, genocide, and a history of evading justice for his role in one of the most devastating periods in Somaliland’s history.

A Legacy of Violence and Genocide

General Morgan was a central figure in the regime of Siyad Barre, serving as his son-in-law and wielding significant military power during the late 1980s. His name is forever associated with the orchestrated genocide against the Isaaq clan, which resulted in the deaths of over 200,000 civilians in Hargeisa and other parts of Somaliland between 1988 and 1990.

His infamous “Death Letter” in 1987 laid out the genocidal policies targeting the Isaaq population, describing a brutal “final solution” to what Barre’s regime called the “ethnic Isaaq problem.”

Throughout his career, Morgan was responsible for numerous atrocities, including mass arrests, torture, and executions. His strategic military campaigns decimated entire communities, and his role in the bombing of Hargeisa reduced the city to rubble. Despite the scale of his crimes, he remained unprosecuted and lived freely in Kenya after the fall of Siyad Barre in 1991.

Death Without Justice

The death of Morgan in Nairobi marks a tragic chapter in the ongoing struggle for justice in Somaliland and the broader Horn of Africa. His passing occurs without accountability, symbolizing the failure of transitional justice mechanisms in the region. Many victims and their families continue to mourn their loved ones, with some expressing bitterness that Morgan died without facing trial or seeking forgiveness.

In Somaliland, the absence of justice for the genocide remains a sore point. The government and civil society have long called for accountability, but political complexities and regional dynamics have hindered efforts to bring perpetrators like Morgan to justice. His death underscores the persistent challenges in addressing past atrocities.

Controversial Reactions and Political Ramifications

The reactions to Morgan’s death have been polarized. Some officials and figures within Somalia and its neighboring regions have expressed condolences or downplayed his crimes, with reports indicating that Somali government officials, including the Prime Minister, have offered condolences—an act widely perceived as an insult to the victims of the Isaaq genocide.

Notably, Somali Prime Minister Hamza described Morgan as “brave,” a statement that has sparked outrage among Somalilanders and human rights advocates. Critics argue that such praise glorifies a man responsible for genocide and war crimes, highlighting the troubling normalization of such figures in regional politics.

In contrast, Somaliland leaders and civil society groups have condemned Morgan’s death as a stark reminder of the justice denied. The memory of the atrocities committed under his command continues to fuel calls for accountability, recognition, and healing.

International Silence and the Role of Global Bodies

The international community, including the United Nations Human Rights Council, has faced criticism for its perceived failure to deliver justice for the victims of the Isaaq genocide. Despite mounting evidence and calls from human rights organizations, accountability remains elusive. Reports suggest that international pressure has often been misdirected, with some entities urging Somaliland to reconcile with figures and narratives that glorify genocide.

Historical Context and the Legacy of Violence

Morgan’s death also reignites debates about the legacy of Siyad Barre’s regime and the ongoing quest for justice in the Horn of Africa. His involvement in the 1987 “Death Letter” and the subsequent genocide exemplify the brutal tactics employed by Barre’s government to suppress dissent and ethnic opposition.

In recent years, some controversial figures, including Morgan, have been honored or celebrated in certain political circles—an act that further complicates efforts to confront the past. For example, reports indicate that Morgan was honored at the inauguration of Somalia’s President Farmajo, a move that has been widely condemned by Somalilanders and human rights advocates alike.

A Call for Justice

As the Horn of Africa reflects on Morgan’s death, many emphasize that true justice cannot be achieved through the death of perpetrators alone. Victims and their descendants continue to seek acknowledgment, reparations, and accountability. The legacy of Morgan’s crimes underscores the urgent need for regional and international efforts to confront past atrocities, uphold human rights, and prevent future genocides.

Conclusion

The passing of General Morgan, the “Butcher of Hargeisa,” marks the end of an era marked by unimaginable violence and suffering. His death without accountability serves as a stark reminder of the unfinished business of justice in Somaliland and the wider Horn of Africa.

As communities reflect, the hope remains that history will not forget the victims and that future generations will work tirelessly to ensure that such atrocities never happen again.