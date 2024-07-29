Kenya Formally Submits Raila AUC Chair Application

Kenya on Monday formally submitted Raila Odinga’s application for the top job at the African Union Commission in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The application was lodged by Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Singo’ei to the Office of the Legal Counsel of the African Union through the Dean of Eastern Region Dharmraj Busgeeth, who is also the Ambassador of Mauritius.

“Under the authority of the Government of Kenya and as per the Statutes and Rules of the African Union Commission, we have today formally submitted the requisite documentation of Kenya’s nominee for the Chairmanship of the African Union, H.E. Raila Amolo Odinga,” Dr. Singo’ei said in a statement.

“This decision is informed by Mr. Odinga’s Pan-Africanist credentials, his suitability, his vast networks across Africa, and his proven competence to lead AUC Africa’s premier continental organization.”

In his application, Mr. Odinga has outlined his vision for the AUC which is hinged in various focal areas — including African integration and infrastructure development, economic transformation of the continent, enhancing intra-African trade, financial independence, and gender equity and equality.

Other areas of focus in his grand plan are agricultural transformation, climate action, peace and security, and youth empowerment.

“Mr Odinga’s key focus and commitment is to harness Africa’s rich and vast human and natural resources to propel Africa towards a new era of shared prosperity. He envisions an African Union Commission that can deliver on the priorities of the African peoples both by catalyzing delivery on our continent and by commanding the global influence it rightfully warrants,” Dr Singo’ei said.

Among the documents delivered in Addis on Monday was Mr. Odinga’s curriculum vitae (CV), which the Office of the Legal Counsel in May said should be submitted in six languages— English, Arabic, French, Portuguese, Spanish and Kiswahili.

The submission of Mr. Odinga’s bid clears the air on President Ruto’s and the government’s commitment to the candidature of the opposition leader after failing to beat a self-imposed June 30 deadline.

The African Union Commission has set August 6, 2024, as the deadline for the submission of applications by candidates interested in succeeding the current chairman Moussa Faki.

Present during the submission of the bid were Kenya’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union, George Orina, and key members of Mr Odinga’s secretariat for the bid, Professor Makau Mutua and Ambassador Elkanah Odembo.

Based on the principle of inter-regional rotation, it is the turn of the Eastern region to submit candidates for the role of AUC chairperson, while the deputy will be contested by the Northern African region.

Besides Mr Odinga, other aspirants are Djiboutian Foreign Minister Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Somalia’s former Foreign Minister Fawzia Yusuf Adam, and former Seychellois Vice President Vincent Meriton.

“It is fact that Africa is endowed with vast human and natural resources that have yet to be fully harnessed for the benefit of its people. That is why the AU needs a catalytic and visionary leader to unlock this potential. The remarkable life and exemplary career experiences of the Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga makes him a perfect fit to sit at the helm of the AUC to drive Africa’s transformation and Agenda 2063,” Dr Singo’ei said.

“Mr Odinga is an exceptional African. He embodies high ethical standards and unparalleled integrity and well-honed diplomatic skills. He is an ardent champion of African unity, intra-African trade and integration, and infrastructural connectivity. These qualities were in full display when he served as High Representative of the AUC Chairperson on Infrastructure.”

His sentiments follow the Kenya government’s promise to pull out all stops to ensure Mr Odinga secures the highly coveted continental seat that would catapult him to the stature of a head of state.

“(Odinga’s) leadership is visionary, transformational, action-oriented, and shall accelerate the implementation of the aspirations, goals, and flagship programs of Agenda 2063.”

Depending on whether a male or female candidate wins the chairperson seat, the deputy will then come from the opposite gender.

According to an election notice publicized in May, the shortlist will be created after a lengthy procedure that will also see them vetted by a panel of experts before the polls in February 2025.

The panel includes Burundian academic Prof Paul Ngarambe, representing the Central Region, Ethiopia’s former Permanent Representative to the African Union Konjit SineGiorgis for the Eastern Region, Patrick Hayford, a retired Ghanaian diplomat for the Western region, and South African diplomat Nozipho Joyce Mxakato-Diseko for the Southern region.

All the eight positions of the Commission – chairperson, deputy, and six commissioners— are up for grabs but each region will be given slots based on a fair “principle of inter-regional rotation.”

It means the six commissioners will fall to the remaining regions of south, central and western.

Since 2017, the African Union also requires that candidates, besides applying formally and being vetted by the panel, must also debate live on television in an Africa Leadership Debate known as MjadalaAfrika.

The AU says this allows candidates to outline their vision of “how they will lead the transformation of Africa through the implementation of the AU Mandate and Africa’s Agenda 2063.”

“The debate allows African citizens and other stakeholders to put forward questions to the candidates on issues they want addressed on how to propel the continent’s growth and ensure Africa achieves its goals for integrated and sustainable development and becoming a major player in the Global Arena.”

As is the norm, the chairperson and deputy are elected by the Assembly of Heads of State while the six commissioners are elected by the Executive Council, which is the body of foreign ministers.

Both organs vote in secret ballot. Members of the Commission serve for four years and can be reelected once.

Additional reporting by Aggrey Mutambo.