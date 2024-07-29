Kenya Explains Raila's Suitability For AUC Chair Job

The State Department for Foreign Affairs said the decision is informed by his Pan-Africanist credentials, suitability, vast networks across Africa, and his proven competence to lead AUC. “He envisions an African Union Commission that can deliver on the priorities of the African peoples.”

The government of Kenya has explained why former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is the best fit for the African Union Commission chairmanship.

In a statement after formally submitting Raila’s bid, the State Department for Foreign Affairs said the decision is informed by his Pan-Africanist credentials, suitability, vast networks across Africa, and his proven competence to lead AUC.

“It is a fact that Africa is endowed with vast human and natural resources that have yet to be fully harnessed for the benefit of its people. That is why the AU needs a catalytic and visionary leader to unlock this potential.

“The remarkable life and exemplary career experiences of the Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga makes him a perfect fit to sit at the helm of the AUC to drive Africa’s transformation and Agenda 2063,” the government said

The State Department went on to say that Raila has previously formulated priorities and strategies to address the most pressing challenges facing the continent including, African Integration and Infrastructure Development, Economic Transformation, and Enhancing Intra-African Trade.

The government said the opposition leader has also formulated policies to address financial independence, gender equity and equality, agricultural transformation, climate action, peace and security, and the youth empowerment agenda for Africa.

The state said Raila’s leadership is visionary, transformational, and action-oriented, and shall accelerate the implementation of the aspirations, goals, and flagship programs of Agenda 2063.

“Odinga’s key focus and commitment is to harness Africa’s rich and vast human and natural resources to propel Africa towards a new era of shared prosperity.

“He envisions an African Union Commission that can deliver on the priorities of the African peoples – both by catalyzing delivery on our continent and by commanding the global influence it rightfully warrants.”

The State Department further added that the former Prime Minister is an ardent champion of African unity, intra-African trade and integration, and infrastructural connectivity.

The African Union Commission has set August 6 as the deadline for the submission of the candidacies of the various hopefuls seeking to succeed Moussa Faki.

Kenya is racing against time to officially nominate Raila for the AUC post.

The government missed its June 30 deadline, attributing its delay to the protests witnessed in the country by groups of young people.