Somaliland Coast Guard celebrates 30th anniversary, highlighting its growing capabilities amid a push for international recognition.

HARGEISA, Somaliland—Marking three decades of service, the Somaliland Coast Guard announced a milestone year of operational tempo and training Thursday, positioning its growing capabilities as a vital asset for securing one of the world’s most critical shipping lanes.

At a ceremony attended by senior officials, Commander Admiral Ahmed Hurre Haariye revealed the force conducted 158 training sessions over the past year, a record that underscores its professionalization efforts even as the republic it serves remains internationally unrecognized.

“This force stands as a guardian of our nation’s economy and our 850 kilometers of coastline,” Admiral Hurre told dignitaries gathered at the Coast Guard headquarters in Hargeisa.

The event was attended by Vice President and Acting President H.E. Mohamed Ali Aw Abdi, and came a day after the force’s most recent operation: the seizure of 11 young cheetah cubs being illegally trafficked from the Sahil region, resulting in five arrests.

Over the last 12 months, the coast guard executed 80 missions, including 42 targeting illegal fishing and 38 rescue operations that saved 28 vessels, according to data released at the anniversary. The 158 training sessions included 60 specialized programs, with six advanced courses held in partnership with Kenya and the Seychelles, supported by international bodies like EUCAP and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.

The anniversary celebration served as a potent showcase for Somaliland’s assertion of statehood and its bid to be seen as a reliable security partner in the volatile Horn of Africa. While its sovereignty is not formally acknowledged by any nation, its coast guard patrols a coastline along the Gulf of Aden that flanks the southern approach to the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait—a chokepoint for global commerce.

“The Somaliland Coast Guard is operating in one of the most strategically significant maritime regions in the world, where over 15% of global trade passes,” said Cameron Hudson, a senior associate at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and a former director for Africa at the National Security Council. “The lack of international recognition creates a legal and operational gray zone that complicates everything from funding to interdiction authorities, even as security challenges mount.”

The force’s responsibilities are vast, spanning the fight against piracy, human trafficking, and arms smuggling—threats amplified by Somaliland’s proximity to unstable neighbors like Somalia and Yemen.

Admiral Hurre’s report of a robust training regimen, including international cooperation, signals Somaliland’s intent to be seen as a capable and willing partner for Western nations concerned about Chinese influence and Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

“There is a clear and growing disconnect,” said Megan Turner, an analyst specializing in maritime security at the International Institute for Strategic Studies. “On one hand, you have a de facto state demonstrating effective governance and security capacity in a strategic location. On the other hand, you have an international community, particularly the U.S., hesitant to engage formally.”

This hesitation, analysts warn, carries its own risks. By not providing direct support, Western powers may be forgoing an opportunity to bolster a proven force that contributes to regional stability.

“The narrative from Hargeisa is clear: ‘We are doing this work, we are capable, and we are a better bet for your regional security interests than the alternatives,’” Hudson added. “The anniversary wasn’t just a celebration; it was a pitch.”

For the officials gathered in Hargeisa, the data presented was evidence of a permanent and professional institution. As Admiral Hurre concluded in his address, the coast guard’s work ensures that “our seas are safe for legitimate activity and hostile to those who break the law,” a mission with implications far beyond Somaliland’s shores.

The Somaliland Coast Guard (SLCG) is the maritime branch of the Somaliland Armed Forces. It was founded on October 2, 1995, and is responsible for maritime law enforcement, search and rescue, and coastal defense. Initially limited, but has received Defender-class boats from Italy and Sweden, as well as vehicles from the EU. They also use AK-47 rifles and RPG-7 rocket launchers.

Its headquarters are in Hargeisa and Berbera. The current commander is Admiral Ahmed Hurre Haariye, and the deputy commander is Vice Admiral Khadar Mohamed. Signed a cooperation agreement with the Coast Guard Administration (Taiwan) in July 2025. In May 2025, Somaliland and the Philippines initiated a formal naval partnership following high-level talks in Manila, the capital of the Philippines.