FCDO Delegation Received By Dahabshiil Group Officials

Somtuna Factory officials received a delegation from the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) who paid a visit to the factory in Berbera, Somaliland. The FCDO delegation and Somtuna discussed the role of the UK in job creation, food security, and investment opportunities in the country.

A statement published on Dahabshiil’s Twitter on Thursday said, “We are thrilled to host the UK Foreign Office delegation at our Berbera tuna factory. We discussed job creation, food security, trade, exports, and investment opportunities in this crucial Red Sea zone.

We gave the delegation a tour of our new Somtuna Fishing Factory in Berbera. It was great to discuss with Damon Bristow, Development Director, FCDO Somalia, Ilyas Malek, Head of British Office Hargeisa, and Christina Toepell, Deputy Head of Hargeisa Office.

The Dahabshiil Group owns Somtune Fishing, which is the leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality and affordable canned tuna in the Horn of Africa.

Somtune factory-processed tuna fish is expected to enter the country and international markets in the coming months.